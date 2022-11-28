Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Former Newport man sentenced to prison for 2016 manslaughter death in Providence
(WJAR) — A former Newport man was sentenced to 22 and a half years at the Adult Correctional Institutions for the 2016 manslaughter death of a man in Providence, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday. In November Jose Medina pleaded nolo contender to one count...
Turnto10.com
Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner appears in court for violation hearing
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A convicted child rapist appeared in court on Friday for a violation hearing. Richard Gardner appeared for a brief hearing at Kent County Superior Court. The state said in court that the hearing was based on a series of probation reports they’ve been following over...
Central High School student charged in fight that ‘inadvertently’ injured principal
A Central High School student was arrested Wednesday morning following an incident in the front lobby that left the principal injured, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces drug charge stemming from Amber Alert
Two men whose arrests stemmed from an Amber Alert in Dartmouth appeared in New Bedford District Court on Friday morning. Michael Abrantes, 28, of Fall River, was charged with drug possession. Jeremias Cabral, 21, pleaded not guilty to assault and larceny. The two men were arrested Thursday after Dartmouth police...
Turnto10.com
Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 11443 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
GoLocalProv
Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School
Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk police warn residents of 'car shoppers' after spree of break-ins
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are investigating a spree of car break-ins spanning the last month. Capt. Matthew Jardine with the Seekonk Police Department says the criminals are targeting vehicles that are left unattended with the doors locked and keys inside. “The reason this has become more of...
GoLocalProv
Fight, Stabbing and Felony Charges: Did Providence School Department Try to Downplay Violence
A video secured by GoLocal and published on Wednesday shows three students repeatedly kicking another student lying on the ground in the hallway of Central High School. The beating was broken up by other students. The video then shows the student who was repeatedly kicked pull a knife from his...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police officer accused of assault faces federal civil rights charge
BOSTON (WJAR) — A Fall River police officer faced a judge Wednesday after being arrested by the feds. Officer Nicholas Hoar is accused of hitting a suspect in the head with a baton, and is charged with depriving that man of his rights and then filing false reports about the incident at the police station in December 2020.
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to 5 years in prison for trafficking drugs, illegally possessing guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday that a Providence man has been sentenced to serve five years at the Adult Correctional Institutions for trafficking drugs and illegally possessing multiple firearms. Willie Washington, 24, entered a plea of nolo contendere to the following charges:. three...
Turnto10.com
'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Christmas vandals break boy's heart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Young grinches were caught on camera in a Providence neighborhood ruining a family's Christmas decorations last Thursday afternoon. Tammy Mailloux said she was giving her 4-year-old son a bath when she got an alert that someone was in her front yard. She said when she...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of stealing car with child inside
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside in Providence. The Providence Police Department says a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside Tuesday evening. The vehicle was stolen from 342 Broad St. The woman went into...
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Local police warn of increased car thefts during holidays
Pawtucket police said they have seen a 35% increase in car break-ins this time of year.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
Turnto10.com
Providence house fire displaces five residents
(WJAR) — A fire broke out in the attic of a Providence home on Thursday night, displacing five residents. Providence firefighters were called to the home on Superior Street where they worked to put out flames in the attic. Officials told NBC 10 News there were no injuries reported...
Pawtucket veteran, 95, sent hundreds of Christmas cards
George Dowling's daughter, Suzan, made what she thought was a small request back in 2014: "Please send my father a Christmas card."
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged with conspiracy after taking fall for unlicensed driver
BURRILLVILLE – A Burrillville man who reportedly lied to police to cover for his girlfriend, an unlicensed driver, following an accident, is now facing charges. Elwin Austin, 43, of Oakland, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17 and charged with obstructing an officer and conspiracy stemming from an accident on Chapel Street on Sunday, Oct. 23.
