Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Fall River man faces drug charge stemming from Amber Alert

Two men whose arrests stemmed from an Amber Alert in Dartmouth appeared in New Bedford District Court on Friday morning. Michael Abrantes, 28, of Fall River, was charged with drug possession. Jeremias Cabral, 21, pleaded not guilty to assault and larceny. The two men were arrested Thursday after Dartmouth police...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 11443 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School

Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk police warn residents of 'car shoppers' after spree of break-ins

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are investigating a spree of car break-ins spanning the last month. Capt. Matthew Jardine with the Seekonk Police Department says the criminals are targeting vehicles that are left unattended with the doors locked and keys inside. “The reason this has become more of...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Caught on camera: Christmas vandals break boy's heart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Young grinches were caught on camera in a Providence neighborhood ruining a family's Christmas decorations last Thursday afternoon. Tammy Mailloux said she was giving her 4-year-old son a bath when she got an alert that someone was in her front yard. She said when she...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of stealing car with child inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside in Providence. The Providence Police Department says a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside Tuesday evening. The vehicle was stolen from 342 Broad St. The woman went into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence house fire displaces five residents

(WJAR) — A fire broke out in the attic of a Providence home on Thursday night, displacing five residents. Providence firefighters were called to the home on Superior Street where they worked to put out flames in the attic. Officials told NBC 10 News there were no injuries reported...
PROVIDENCE, RI

