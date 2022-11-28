ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

DC News Now

Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released

Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency

CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man shot in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring. ◀︎ ▶︎...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Drivers dispute E-ZPass process while toll penalty grace period pushed back to mid-December

BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.However, not everyone is happy with this process. Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway

(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
TYSONS, VA
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

