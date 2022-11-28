Read full article on original website
Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released
Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot of crashed plane speaks out about miraculous rescue
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making it out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit. Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when […]
fox5dc.com
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
fox5dc.com
Rescue at DC’s Union Station after person on roof of train car suffers electrical injury
WASHINGTON - A rescue is underway at D.C.'s Union Station after a person suffered an electrical injury while coming into contact with power while walking on the roof of train car. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge that crosses over the train lines just...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Plane Crash: What we know about the pilot, passenger
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The pilot and passenger onboard a small plane that crashed in Montgomery County on Sunday night were rescued and rushed to the hospital, and now FOX 5 is learning more details about them. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of...
Bay Net
Construction Worker Rescued, Flown Out After Cutting Leg With Saw On Roof In Calvert
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a construction worker who cut his leg with a saw on Ridge Road. Upon arrival crews started an early activation of a MEDEVAC unit after finding one patient with a leg wound on the roof of a house under construction.
fox5dc.com
Man shot in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring. ◀︎ ▶︎...
WJLA
WATCH: Fire torches multi-family dwelling in Laurel; 44 residents affected in 14 units
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family dwelling in the 13000 block of Briarwood Dr. Laurel Wednesday afternoon. WATCH: SkyTrak 7 was over the scene where flames could be seen coming through the roof. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters found the structure...
Drivers dispute E-ZPass process while toll penalty grace period pushed back to mid-December
BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.However, not everyone is happy with this process. Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and...
'This Is Not A Survivable Distance:' Maryland Plane Crash 911 Calls With Pilot Released
Investigators in Maryland have released 911 calls that were made by pilot Patrick Merkle after he made a crash landing and got his plane tied up in power lines in what could have been a harrowing incident. The new calls showed Merkle, 65, a Washington, DC resident, staying relatively calm...
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
fox5dc.com
Crane called to remove overturned vehicle that flipped over concrete barrier in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A crane was called to remove an overturned vehicle that flipped over a concrete barrier in Woodbridge early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 am. on southbound I-95 after VA-123. Traffic was limited to a single lane. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police arrest murder suspect who repeatedly evaded authorities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who repeatedly fled police in connection with an October homicide in Mount Vernon, and earned the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted," has been taken into custody. Fairfax County Police announced Thursday afternoon that Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a brief...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
fox5dc.com
2-alarm house fire in Odenton leaves 1 in critical condition
Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a townhome in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle in the Odenton area.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police use DNA testing to ID woman found stabbed to death in 1993
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The mystery surrounding the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in Fairfax County nearly 30 years ago is one step closer to being solved after police used DNA testing to positively identify her. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott...
WJLA
Photo of Montgomery Co. bank fraud suspect released, police ask for help
GAITHERSBURG, Md (7News) — Montgomery County police released a photo on Thursday of the suspect in a credit union fraud case. The man, whose identity is currently unknown to police, was captured by security footage at one of the credit unions he went to. Police said he traveled to...
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
Wbaltv.com
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok
Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
