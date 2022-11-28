BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.However, not everyone is happy with this process. Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO