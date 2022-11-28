Read full article on original website
Minnesota crews rescue around 200 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake
Minnesota authorities were in the process of rescuing more than 100 people from a large ice chunk that broke free in a lake.
BREAKING: Rescue efforts underway for 100+ stuck on ice chunk on Minnesota lake
Aerial photographs show open pockets of water in between the ice on Upper Lake Red on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo by pilot Joel Watrud / courtesy of Kelliher Fire & Rescue. A large rescue effort is underway in northern Minnesota as more than 100 people became stuck on an ice chunk that broke free on Upper Red Lake Monday.
