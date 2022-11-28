Read full article on original website
Hey Laramie Ladies, Here’s Your Invitation To A Night Out
Calling all ladies, the Rasmussen Jewelers-Laramie is inviting you for a girls' night out! They are hosting an Ugly Sweater event, where they will also be hosting giveaways every half an hour, as well as a hot cocoa bar, a drawing, and a sweater contest!. Join them for a chilled,...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House
The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
The City of Laramie Is Inviting You To An Open House
The City of Laramie is proud to announce its Public Works Municipal Operations Center project is nearly complete and most staff have moved in, according to a release. To celebrate the occasion, The City will be hosting a public open house on December 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Please join them in the Municipal Operations Center-North Campus Administrative Building, 4373 N. 3rd St.
myhits106.com
Laramie Holiday Parade & Train Lighting Details
5:00pm: Holiday Expo at the Train Depot – doors open. 5:30 – 6:00pm: Dance Show by Laramie Dance & Arts Center at the Train Depot. 6:00 – 6:30pm: Train lighting at Depot Park! We are lighting up the train cars again this year at the Train Depot!
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Free lunch with a side of paperwork
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Post-Pandemic LCSD-1 lunch program has changed from free lunches back to reduced and free lunches based on home income, but it seems not everyone is aware. This week’s outstanding lunch debt balance is close to $8,000 dollars. This debt is based on students...
Laramie’s Snowed In? Here Are Some Indoor Activities Ideas
Oh, we know how Laramie winter is. Most of the time it just gets too cold or the snow gets terribly bad, and we're snowed in. We adults usually have no trouble just taking the day to rest and not do anything. Sounds pretty heavenly if you ask me. But...
cowboystatedaily.com
Autistic Wyoming Man’s Creative Business Opens Doors To A World That Doesn’t Understand Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Kurmudgeon Kups were a big hit at the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne on Small Business Saturday, and so was their creator, Jonathon DeVries. The mugs featured grumpy frowns and funny things DeVries has said to friends and family members, like, “Being...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
Laramie Doggos, Time To Show Off Your Sweaters This Weekend
It's that time of the year when you not only get to show off your doggies, but you can show them off wearing cute sweaters!. Bring your dog down to Alibi this weekend in their best or even worst sweater for a chance to win bragging rights... and an actual prize.
A Holiday Parade Will Be Marching In Laramie This December
I not only love rootbeer floats, but I also really love parade floats, and luckily for us, Laramie will have a Holiday parade happening this December!. The theme for this year will be Holidays Around the World. Fingers crossed for snow for a more magical and winter wonderland-like experience. It...
cowboystatedaily.com
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Artists Sunday Market Happening In Laramie This Weekend
Before you blow all of your paychecks on Black Friday, let's set aside some for Sunday! The Laramie Plains Civic Center will be having an Artists Sunday Market this November 27th!. It may not be as big of a discount that Black Friday will be offering, but this is your...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before possible snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have another sunny day before the snow possibly returns this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 1, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 24 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
