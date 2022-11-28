ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Weather Service Needs Additional Snow + Weather Reporters

How much snow did you get? How did it compare to what your neighbors received? Or your co-workers? And did your total match what the television stations reported?. We count on local meteorologists to provide us the forecasts that we base our work and recreation on. In order to do that, those meteorologists count on data - lots of data. The weather models that they run in order to provide a semi-accurate forecast for our area depends on both historical and contemporary weather data - specifically things like temperature and precipitation (both snow and rain) amounts.
DULUTH, MN
Superior Offers Winter Garbage + Recycling Can Placement Tips

The City of Superior has important reminders for homeowners this winter in regard to garbage and recycling can placement for the weekly collection process. Truth be told, you might not give much thought to where you place your garbage and recycling bins, but it does make a big difference for pickup. In order to make sure that the cans get dumped every week, they need to be accessible to the truck; this is especially true during the winter months.
SUPERIOR, WI
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say ‘Get Your Trees Now’

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth Police Offer Holiday Safety Reminders About Scams + Drunk Driving

It's official - the holiday season has truly arrived. And as we all know, the next few weeks will go by fast with a blur or shopping, errands, parties, and celebrations. It's that hurried nature of the holiday season that can sometimes create problems - especially in regards to safety. Whether it's on the road, the car, your home, or the store, vigilance needs to be paid in order to keep yourself safe from potential harm.
DULUTH, MN
Can’t Remember A Movie Title? Try Searching With This Website

A long while ago, like back in probably late 2004 I was on a mission to find a movie I saw a trailer for one time. This was back in the Blockbuster video store days, and I consulted with the employees who were solid movie fanatics in the Duluth, MN store. I only remembered a couple of lines from the trailer and that wasn't enough to go on for them to help me figure out the film's title. I also didn't at the time know any of the actors in it.
DULUTH, MN
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale

Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
DELTA, WI
Duluth, MN
