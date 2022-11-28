Read full article on original website
Driver Who Hit and Killed Elderly Pedestrian in Pasco Captured
Pasco Police say the driver of a stolen car who hit and killed an elderly woman has been caught. Man stuck woman November 22nd. The man, driving a car that was previously reported stolen to police, slammed into the elderly 73-year-old woman around 6 PM near the intersection of North 20th Ave. and Nixon Streets, then sped off.
Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital
UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman
A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: DECEMBER 1, 2022 7:44 p.m. The suspect has been identified, according to YPD. NOVEMBER 30, 2022 8:42 p.m. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD.
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest
PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
Woman Drags Boyfriend From Burning Home in Kennewick
One person escaped unharmed, another was flown to Harborview in Seattle for more treatment. Kennewick Fire Crews battle housefire early Friday morning. According to Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, around 12:40 AM Friday morning, December 2nd, fire crews responded to a home at 206 S. Quincy and found the structure had visible fire coming from it.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for Yakima man accused of pointing gun at motorist, police officer
A Yakima man accused pointing a gun at passersby and a Yakima police officer is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Isidro Gomez-Garcia, who was arrested following an almost hour-long standoff with police Tuesday, made his preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. Police were called to the...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
610KONA
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
wa.gov
Sunnyside couple pleads guilty to insurance fraud in 2017 case
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Andrew M. Rodriguez and Marissa L. Lopez, both of Sunnyside, Wash., pleaded guilty to first degree theft in an insurance fraud case in Yakima County. Rodriguez, 31, and Lopez, 28, were sentenced on October 20, 2022 to 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay $17,022.41 in total restitution. The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
