Mario Sr
3d ago

good job Ukraine! pay back is a bit(h.. keep fighting where it hurts them. that's what they get for messing with the citizens of Ukraine

David Magee
3d ago

Putin behavior is very similar to Hitler. Even when it looks like he can't win, he is willing to let thousands of people on both sides die.

Jack Hertz
3d ago

Hmmm whats your master plan to repopulate Russia, if there are no men ya got no babies, looks like more Russian brides on the net.

Related
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast. According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels...
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Daily Beast

Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
