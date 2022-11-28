Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
etxview.com
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner
The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
etxview.com
Luzerne election board to approve additional pay for poll workers who stayed late on Election Day
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to approve additional pay for poll workers who worked an extra two hours on Election Day last month. County Judge Lesa Gelb ordered polling sites to stay open an extra two hours, until 10 p.m., on Nov....
etxview.com
Operation Rising Spirit to spread holiday cheer to Illinois veterans homes
(The Center Square) – Spread some holiday cheer this season by sending a card, note or letter to an Illinois veteran in one of the state's five veteran homes. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has put together Operation Rising Spirit to encourage people to remember vets with cards and notes of appreciation during the holidays.
Comments / 0