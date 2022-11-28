Denver weather: Snow moves in overnight, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday

DENVER ( KDVR ) —Snow will impact the metro area and the Front Range late Monday night and through Tuesday morning in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather tonight: Snow continues in the mountains

Snow continues in the mountains and the Interstate 70 corridor with strong winds and falling temperatures.

Snow will arrive in northern Colorado from 10 p.m. to midnight and will hit Denver from midnight through 7 a.m. The overnight lows in the metro will be in the 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and drivers should expect a snowy, slick morning commute with air temps falling through the 20s across the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team said snow tapers off after 9 a.m. to flurries and skies will clear in the afternoon.

Total snow forecast:

Denver: 2-5 inches

Fort Collins: 4-6 inches

Foothills: 4-8 inches

Boulder: 4-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 2-5 inches

Ski areas: 6-14 inches (Central and northern mountain zones, less south)

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Tuesday

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Tuesday

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Tuesday

Rest of workweek: Cold Wednesday, warmup into weekend

Expect a very cold start Wednesday morning in the single digits in Denver. The mountains start well below zero.

It will be sunny and dry Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 35 and 52, respectively.

Clouds increase Friday as a storm system blows through the mountains. There will be a slight rain shower risk in Denver.

The weekend forecast looks dry and sunny.

The next storm system slides through on Monday with a 20% Chance for snow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.