Colorado State

KDVR.com

Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws

Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Boebert ‘not committed’ to McCarthy as House speaker. The next Congress and...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Local miner shares love of its history

Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports. Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered

Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout

New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in Aurora. Joshua Short reports. Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout. New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'

The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose. Police launch investigation into ‘illegal search’. The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one

If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees

A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What's next for Club Q?

Nicole Fierro spoke with the owner of Club Q, who talked about the future of the club and what he's seeing since the tragedy. Nicole Fierro spoke with the owner of Club Q, who talked about the future of the club and what he's seeing since the tragedy. Hundreds charged...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Union members push to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger

Two of the largest grocery chains could be merging, but not if some local unions have anything to say about it. Talya Cunningham reports. Union members push to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger. Two of the largest grocery chains could be merging, but not if some local unions have anything to say...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder

High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder on Friday morning, Jim Hooley reports. High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder. High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder on Friday morning, Jim Hooley reports. Thanksgiving with ‘The Keeper of East Colfax’. A homeless resident...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic

A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered. Interim Aurora Police Chief...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild temps before high winds, mountain snow

Sunshine is here for Thursday with mild highs in the 50s, just before snow and highs winds arrive on Friday in the Denver weather forecast. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Mild temps before high winds, mountain …. Sunshine is here for Thursday with mild highs in the 50s, just before...
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

R Line back in service after derailment

Greg Nieto is at the R Line, which resumed service Tuesday after a derailment in September. Greg Nieto is at the R Line, which resumed service Tuesday after a derailment in September. Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch …. It’s official: A recount has been ordered in the race for...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: High wind watch on Thursday

A high wind watch has been issued for the mountains starting Thursday evening and for the Front Range starting Thursday night. Here's Jessica Lebel's weather forecast. A high wind watch has been issued for the mountains starting Thursday evening and for the Front Range starting Thursday night. Here's Jessica Lebel's weather forecast.
DENVER, CO

