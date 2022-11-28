Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
I think they mean increased abortions in Colorado by out of state killers, Colorado should be so proud to offer this service to in and out of state murderers alike.
Reply(6)
2
Related
KDVR.com
Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws
Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Boebert ‘not committed’ to McCarthy as House speaker. The next Congress and...
KDVR.com
Local miner shares love of its history
Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports. Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered
Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
KDVR.com
Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout
New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in Aurora. Joshua Short reports. Witnesses hear gunfire, spot suspect in police shootout. New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects near 6th and Peoria in...
KDVR.com
Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'
The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose. Police launch investigation into ‘illegal search’. The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home...
KDVR.com
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
KDVR.com
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
KDVR.com
What's next for Club Q?
Nicole Fierro spoke with the owner of Club Q, who talked about the future of the club and what he's seeing since the tragedy. Nicole Fierro spoke with the owner of Club Q, who talked about the future of the club and what he's seeing since the tragedy. Hundreds charged...
KDVR.com
Union members push to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two of the largest grocery chains could be merging, but not if some local unions have anything to say about it. Talya Cunningham reports. Union members push to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger. Two of the largest grocery chains could be merging, but not if some local unions have anything to say...
The 25 Biggest Employers In Colorado For 2022 According to Zippia
Are you in the market for a new gig in 2022? If so, who would you guess to be the largest employer in the state of Colorado?. The website Zippia released its report of the largest employers in the state. You may be a bit surprised to discover who the largest employers are.
KDVR.com
High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder
High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder on Friday morning, Jim Hooley reports. High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder. High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder on Friday morning, Jim Hooley reports. Thanksgiving with ‘The Keeper of East Colfax’. A homeless resident...
Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch race
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
KDVR.com
Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic
A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered. Interim Aurora Police Chief...
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
Should Colorado’s red flag law be expanded?
In the wake of the Club Q shooting, Gov. Jared Polis suggested that more people in the state should be able to file to have a potentially dangerous person surrender their guns.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild temps before high winds, mountain snow
Sunshine is here for Thursday with mild highs in the 50s, just before snow and highs winds arrive on Friday in the Denver weather forecast. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Mild temps before high winds, mountain …. Sunshine is here for Thursday with mild highs in the 50s, just before...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
KDVR.com
R Line back in service after derailment
Greg Nieto is at the R Line, which resumed service Tuesday after a derailment in September. Greg Nieto is at the R Line, which resumed service Tuesday after a derailment in September. Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch …. It’s official: A recount has been ordered in the race for...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: High wind watch on Thursday
A high wind watch has been issued for the mountains starting Thursday evening and for the Front Range starting Thursday night. Here's Jessica Lebel's weather forecast. A high wind watch has been issued for the mountains starting Thursday evening and for the Front Range starting Thursday night. Here's Jessica Lebel's weather forecast.
Comments / 11