Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Cole Beasley Coming Back to the Buffalo Bills?

The controversial wide receiver retired after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but might he return?. Cole Beasley was a productive player in the NFL, especially for the Buffalo Bills. He was one of Josh Allen's favorite targets when he played here for 3 seasons, acting as a safety net. He set career highs for catches (82), touchdowns (6), and yards (967) in a season for the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Patriots: Monday injury reports

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle) CB Dane Jackson (illness) S Jaquan Johnson (illness) TE Quinton Morris (illness) WR Khalil Shakir (illness) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) DT Jordan Phillips (eye) DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) Notes: Dawkins was injured last week...
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
atozsports.com

Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott said WRs Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder are working hard to return this season. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott said the team plans to increase the snap count of returning CB Tre’Davious White despite who their opponent is. (Buscaglia) McDermott on White: “I thought he got off...
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
