Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Is Cole Beasley Coming Back to the Buffalo Bills?
The controversial wide receiver retired after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but might he return?. Cole Beasley was a productive player in the NFL, especially for the Buffalo Bills. He was one of Josh Allen's favorite targets when he played here for 3 seasons, acting as a safety net. He set career highs for catches (82), touchdowns (6), and yards (967) in a season for the Bills.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
Bills at Patriots: Monday injury reports
OL Dion Dawkins (ankle) CB Dane Jackson (illness) S Jaquan Johnson (illness) TE Quinton Morris (illness) WR Khalil Shakir (illness) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) DT Jordan Phillips (eye) DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) Notes: Dawkins was injured last week...
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Steelers vs. Colts: What they're saying in Indianapolis after loss
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...
How to stream Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 13
The Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 13 at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, November 30 (12/1/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
Bills HC Sean McDermott said WRs Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder are working hard to return this season. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott said the team plans to increase the snap count of returning CB Tre’Davious White despite who their opponent is. (Buscaglia) McDermott on White: “I thought he got off...
LeBron James 'disappointed' by lack of questions about 1957 Jerry Jones photo, says media were 'quick to ask' about Kyrie Irving
Addressing reporters during his postgame news conference Wednesday, LeBron James wondered why he has not been asked about the 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that recently surfaced, after the media were quick to question him about Kyrie Irving.
