Overwatch 2 plummets on Twitch as players abandon it over “horrible” skin prices
Overwatch 2 is experiencing a dramatic drop in Twitch viewerships after “horrible shop prices” are “killing the hype for the game.” Some players are blaming the drop on bugs and community frustrations, while others are simply preparing for the surge to come during Season 2’s arrival.
JGOD reveals fastest Warzone 2 vehicles with a few surprises
Warzone 2 introduced a variety of new vehicles to traverse Al Mazrah, but which ride is the fastest? JGOD revealed surprising stats for each vehicle. Al Mazrah is approximately a little bigger than Warzone’s previous two large-scale maps, Verdansk and Caldera. With that in mind, Activision added a slew of new vehicles in Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 players flock to buy “Roze 2.0” skin from LA Thieves CDL pack
Modern Warfare 2 players have made the LA Thieves’ Call of Duty League skin one of the game’s most purchased items as they try to take advantage of its similarity to Warzone’s infamous Roze skin. The Warzone Roze skin saga will be familiar to anyone who played...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes: Season 19 weapon changes, buffs & nerfs
Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 6.3.0 are here for the start of Season 19, although there’s still much to learn. Here are the Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes so far. The Destiny 2 weekly reset is approaching, and the game’s new season remains under wraps for...
Apex Legends streamer goes viral for “craziest” Octane play of all time
An Apex Legends streamer has gone viral after pulling off a death-defying Octane play that’s left the entire community speechless. Since his release onto the Apex Legends roster, Octane has been one of the most popular characters in the game. In Season 15, the High-Speed Daredevil has an impressive...
Asmongold praises WoW Dragonflight as “massive step up” from Shadowlands
World of Warcraft Dragonflight is in full swing and popular Twitch Streamer Asmongold has given his early impressions of the latest expansion. Asmongold has been busy playing through WoW Dragonflight, delving into the game’s new content and mechanics. Not only has the ninth expansion added the new Dracthyr race, which allows players to pilot a dragon for the very first time, but there’s also the addition of the Evoker class.
Asmongold blasts Nintendo’s “horrible” decision to shut down Smash World Tour
Twitch streamer Asmongold blasted Nintendo for shutting down the Smash World Tour just days before its finals and took aim at Panada Global’s CEO Alan Bunney for his alleged role. Asmongold is the latest streamer to blast Nintendo for hurting the Smash esports scene and explained why the Japanese...
WoW Dragonflight player gets special message from UPS delivery driver
A WoW Dragonflight player was treated to a special message by a UPS driver who dropped off some packages. World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion launched earlier this week, bringing with it a whole host of dragon-centric content. Most notably, players can now assume the role of dragons in-game. Blizzard...
Apex Legends IRL gas trap goes viral after Caustic main uses 3D printer
An Apex Legends player recently shared footage of an impressive Caustic gas trap they made using a 3D printer. The trap counts among Caustic’s signature tactical moves. Players can throw the canister to arm it with gas, then shoot it to activate the effects. The canister additionally serves as a proximity mine when left alone.
Deckmate review: Steam Deck’s new secret weapon
Deckmate might look like a bunch of plastic gadgets to pop all over your Steam Deck, but the benefits are going to appeal to only a handful. Opening up the full Deckmate kit, you’re met with an abundance of plastic, wrapped in other plastic. It’s a unique, if incredibly niche bit of kit and comes with some bizarre choices included in the full kit.
GameSir G7 Xbox Wired Controller review: Greatness with compromise
Are wired controllers about to make a comeback? Well, that all depends on how badly you want to win. Here’s our GameSir G7 Xbox/PC Wired Controller review. Since we first started playing games on a PS3 and Xbox 360, our relationship with wired controllers was over. This method of play was lost to history, a thing we used to play PS2 or the original Xbox in our bedroom as a teenager. The wire didn’t matter back then, as we were so close to the tiny screen to care anyway.
PlayStation Plus games lineup for December 2022 confirmed
As the holiday season approaches, here’s which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2022. Expectations are always slightly higher as we enter the festive season, but as with every month, the free PS Plus games provided by Sony will delight some and disappoint others. Remember, to take advantage of the free PlayStation Plus games each month, you’ll need to have an active subscription to the service with Essentials being the most basic package.
