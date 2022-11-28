Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver was attacked with a machete in northwest Miami-Dade. The attack occurred Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim noticed a vehicle parked behind his...
Click10.com
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
Click10.com
Man accused of fleeing from deputies on stand-up scooter in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Ocala was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from deputies on a stand-up electric scooter and then jumping in the water, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Jose Junior Vigil crossed U.S. 1 on Stock Island at approximately...
Police: Off-duty deputy accidentally shot daughter with AR-15 while drunk
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his daughter while trying to show his son how to clean a gun. Daniel Weber, a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was home with his family the day before Thanksgiving when he wanted to show his son, who is under 18, how to clean an AR-15 rifle, police told WPTV.
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
Click10.com
1 arrested, 3 cited after group caught on camera trashing Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade man on a felony charge and cited three others after a group of boaters were caught on camera trashing an island in Biscayne National Park last month. Local 10 News first showed you the video in mid-November. A disgusted boater,...
Click10.com
Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
Click10.com
Surveillance video captures brazen crook stealing dozens of items from Hialeah store
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a crook who grabbed as much as he could get his hands on from a department store before literally dragging the stolen loot out of the front door. Surveillance video captured the criminal in action. There have been a...
WESH
Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
Click10.com
Suspect accepts plea deal after brutal beatdown of tourist in Brickell
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is accused of beating up a tourist in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood in January 2020, formally accepted a plea deal Wednesday and will serve 120 days in jail. Malcom Foster, then 26, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2020,...
Child shot when dad, under influence, 'irresponsibly handled' AR-15, police say
A Port St. Lucie girl is recovering after a police report said she was shot when her "extremely negligent" father, who was under the influence of alcohol, "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle.
Click10.com
Watch: Thief caught on camera stealing $300 reindeer decoration in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It looks like the grinch has made an early appearance before the holidays have even started. A Christmas crook in a mask and hoodie was caught on camera early Monday morning after stealing a ten-and-a-half-foot tall inflatable reindeer from a front yard in southwest Miami-Dade.
wogx.com
Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer multiple times arrested again
A Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times is in trouble again. Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just months after he was released from prison.
flkeysnews.com
Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen accused of raiding lobster traps
Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen were arrested last week after state fish and wildlife police officers say they raided other commercial anglers’ lobster traps. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began watching the crew of the Dawn Marie last Wednesday morning after receiving reports that people were stealing from traps in the area.
Click10.com
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti. Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane. Detectives were not able to give...
Lawsuit filed against company accused of luring homeowners into 40-year commitment with quick cash
ATLANTA, Ga. — There is a major new development in a Channel 2 Action News investigation. The Florida attorney general is taking legal action against a Florida company accused of roping buyers into 40-year listing agreements that attorneys say swindle homeowners out of their home equity. MV Realty has...
Florida couple accused of tricking elderly out of $243,000 in investment scheme
A Florida couple has been arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly, as well as securities law violation.
wild941.com
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
Click10.com
‘I killed my ex’s dumba-- boyfriend’: Video shows murder suspect confessing to cops
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – New video obtained by Local 10 News shows a shooting suspect confessing to killing his ex’s new boyfriend and shooting his wife in North Bay Village Monday. Police said Jose Arinbar-Camacho, 41, of Virginia Gardens, shot the two at an apartment on 7920...
Prosecutor seeks to change laws after Austin Harrouff verdict
The criminal case for Austin Harrouff might now be closed, but the state attorney's office said it still isn't finished.
