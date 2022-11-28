ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty Cyber Monday deals for everyone on your shopping list

By Serena Ung
 3 days ago

It’s that time of year – holiday shopping is in full swing and Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle Expert is sharing the best Cyber Monday Deals from all her clean beauty favorites!

Haia Wellness , based out of Silverthorne Colorado is a new high-end line divided into five different, color-coded collections with cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers exfoliators, eye products and masks. Haia stands for ‘happy as I am’ and is a natural organic skin care system for every stage of your life powered by the science of belonging.

Beyond simply choosing mostly organic ingredients, the founder Michael Bruggeman, designed haia to qualify for the globally recognized, highest level of organic and natural product certification that exist – the Cosmos Organic Certified by Ecocert. This Cyber Monday save $25 on orders 100 , $75 on orders $300 , and $150 on orders $600.

CocoBaba was founded by Emma Heming Willis to be an unfussy, organic luxury line of body care, so that other busy women and moms can experience the self-care they deserve. All CocoBaba products are coconut oil-based and consciously formulated with safe, effective, and organic ingredients and are naturally scented with aromatics.

Every mom (and let’s face it, women in general) deserves to feel mothered, so give the women in your life the gift of self-care this holiday season. The CocoBaba Supreme

Body Bundle includes – Coconut Oil Scrub, Coconut Body Oil, Coconut Butter Mousse, and Coconut Body Serum. These products target dry skin and stretch marks while improving skin tone, texture, and elasticity. CocoBaba Supreme Body bundle: Original MSRP: $119.99 Cyber Monday Deal: $69.99.

OM4 Organic Male is the first skin type and condition-specific professional men’s line to launch in the US and they are based out of Colorado. On the leading edge of performance-based, green science organics, OM4 globally sources clinically advanced, socially responsible ingredients to target the unique biological skin differences and concerns of men. The brand mantra: 4 PRODUCTS | 4 STEPS | 4 MINUTES | 4 MEN. Color coded by skin type with each step numbered, OM4 is intuitively designed to be fast, easy, and effective.

Catie’s go-to gift for the fellas this season is the Organic Male OM4 Holiday Normal Travel Gift Sett. Give him the gift of skin health this holiday season with this antioxidant rich and collagen increasing travel starter set for normal skin types to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and promote overall skin health. Regular price$133.00 Sale price $98.00 You Save $35!

T he Natural Beauty Group is a Colorado-based ecommerce store that curates the absolute best clean beauty brands and organic skin care products. You can shop for brands like Jane Iredale, Voya, and Eminence Organics all while supporting a local business.

My favorites this holiday include the Jane Iredale – Finishing Touches Holiday Palette and HydroPure Tinted Serum, and the Voya Comfort & Joy – Luxury Bathing Gift Set or adorable Deck The Halls – Festive Wellbeing Duo. Another must-have on my list is the Eminence Organics – Limited Edition Essential Serum Trio Gift set designed to reveal bright-looking skin with three of their most coveted serums, each featuring a blend of specially crafted, age-defying and hydrating botanicals to enrich the skin.

This Cyber Monday the Natural Beauty Group has a deal for everyone! They are offering your choice of a gift with purchase, or you can opt for 25% off your favorite brands, or you can bundle 4 Eminence Organic products and get an automatic 25% off your purchase.

Want a chance to win over $700 in combined products from the brands featured in today’s Cyber Monday segment? Visit @catiewiggy on Instagram for details and your chance to win! Hurry Giveaway ends 12/4/22

