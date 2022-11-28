Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
Catching the Ocean View: Stretching from Boca to Fort Lauderdale, annual boat parades will spread holiday cheer up and down the Intracoastal
This is the time of year when our northern boating friends “winterize” their vessels in preparation for the cold winter and snow. In sunny South Florida, we have a different way to winterize our boats . . . it’s called participating in the many holiday boat parades on the waterway.
The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial
This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
Body found next to car on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A body was found next to a vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, shutting down a portion of the highway for several hours. About 12:15 a.m., a caller reported a body next to a vehicle on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they met with Florida Highway Patrol troopers. All southbound lanes of ...
New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say
Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
REAL ESTATE DISASTER: Palm Beach County New Sales Plummet
More Than 50-Percent Drop Year To Year. But New Listings In Palm Beach County Soar. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –Never mind the 80-degree temps in December. The Palm Beach County Real Estate market is so chilly, you might need a jacket and […]
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
NBC Miami
Active Police Investigation Closes All SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward
An active police investigation Thursday morning has closed all southbound lanes of a major roadway closed in Broward County. Police are at the scene in the lanes of I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard, where fire rescue crews said the call came in around 12:15 a.m. Details have not been released...
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for December 2022
It’s a beautiful time of the year to take stock of the past 12 months! Challenges will always present themselves, but love, integrity, community, and mindfulness can see us through anything. I am grateful to everyone who supported my re-election, and humbled and honored to continue serving as your Mayor!
WSVN-TV
Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department rescue cat stuck in tree
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a cat stuck up in a tree. Over the weekend, the furry guy found himself stuck high and dry, and fire officials shared a video of the rescue. A firefighter climbed up a ladder and slowly came back...
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes in our area. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor.
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
