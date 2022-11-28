Read full article on original website
CCCC drops Saints to remain unbeaten in conference play
Doing the things they need to do to win basketball games, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds are sitting alone atop the Jayhawk Conference standings after knocking off Seward County Community College 62-55 Saturday night in Bryant Gymnasium. Cloud County shot just 38 percent (21 of 55) from the field,...
T-Birds turn back Saints for eighth straight win
Playing stingy defense allowed the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds to build a lead on Seward County Community College, and a defensive stop in the closing seconds preserved it. Cloud County, the top defensive team in the Jayhawk Conference, limited a Seward County team averaging nearly 90 points per game,...
Six Panthers earn all-district honors ￼
The Concordia High School football team had six players earn Class 3A All-District 5 honors. Keegun Beims, Chayton Alquist-Pennell and Stryker Hake were named to the All-District 5 team. Payton Breese, Jace Tholstrup and Dane Cleveland received all-district honorable mention. Beims, a junior lineman, was named to the all-district team...
