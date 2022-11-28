Lucy C. Craft Laney Museum is inviting kids out for a “Holiday Brunch with Santa”
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lucy C. Craft Laney Museum is inviting the community out to a “Holiday Brunch with Santa.”
Organizers say that this is a free event that is open to the public.
This community event will take place Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum.
Organizers say that children attending the event will enjoy games, treats, a chance to hear holiday stories, and of course, a chance to chat with Santa himself.
The event is being advertised for kids of all ages.
