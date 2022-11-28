ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Lucy C. Craft Laney Museum is inviting kids out for a “Holiday Brunch with Santa”

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE366_0jQFTCiq00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lucy C. Craft Laney Museum is inviting the community out to a “Holiday Brunch with Santa.”

Organizers say that this is a free event that is open to the public.

This community event will take place Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum.

Organizers say that children attending the event will enjoy games, treats, a chance to hear holiday stories, and of course, a chance to chat with Santa himself.

The event is being advertised for kids of all ages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

City of Saluda host first Christmas tree lighting event for community

SALUDA, S.C (WJBF) – Many people came out  to witness Saluda’s spectacular Christmas lighting event for the community. “Long time since we had our Christmas tree lighting it was Courtney’s idea she’s kind of over festivities and things like that and she wanted to bring that tradition back” said Miliken Matthews, Mayor elect. The Saluda […]
SALUDA, SC
wfxg.com

Swatt Foundation hosts Pink Tie Gala

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, THE SWAT FOUNDATION HOSTED ITS PINK TIE AFFAIR. THE BENEFIT GALA HONORED FOX54'S VERY OWN, CHIEF METEOROLOGIST, JAY JEFFRIES. JEFFRIES RECEIVED THE CASSANDRA RUCKER AWARD, GIVEN TO A COMMUNITY MEMBER WHO IS WORKING TO ELEVATE AND EMPOWER THE COMMUNITY. IT’S GIVEN EVERY YEAR IN HONOR OF CASSANDRA ANN RUCKER AND THE WORK SHE DID IN HER COMMUNITY.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

CSRA holiday events happening Dec. 1st

CSRA (WJBF) – Several Christmas events spread out across our viewing area for Thursday, December 1st. Thomson, Swainsboro, and Jackson, South Carolina all getting into the holiday spirit. Thomson tree lighting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Depot in town. Swainsboro’s parade begins at 5:30 downtown. And Jackson’s tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m.
SWAINSBORO, GA
wfxg.com

City of Aiken asking for community input on Smith-Hazel Park

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is asking for the public's input on design options for the Smith-Hazel Park. The meeting will be held at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. PRT Director Jessica Campbell and staff will present concepts...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta Christmas Parade 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

JENNIE: 2022 Easterseals Ornaments commemorate school, church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s something I look forward to every year, our visit with the President and CEO of Easterseals of East Georgia, Lynn Smith, when she reveals the annual Christmas ornament. And this year there are two! First is the 50th anniversary of Augusta’s Westminster School. You can pick them up this year […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘I’m scared for her’: Shooter hoax haunts Westside parents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of parents were at Westside High School after reports of a lockdown came in. This was a scary moment for everyone involved. A lot of unknowns led to a lot of worry and frustration. “If she’s not with me, I feel like she’s not safe,”...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF.com

Widowed on Thanksgiving

A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
HILLSVILLE, VA
WRDW-TV

Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy