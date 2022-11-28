ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Railroad workers were given a ‘one-two punch’ from the White House and Republicans. They say they aren’t giving up.

Will Wisniewski, a 40-year-old train conductor from Seattle, is sick with the flu. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, is also sick. So are his kids. Most people in his position would take time off work to recover and take care of their family, but Mr Wisniewski works for the railroad, and he doesn’t have that right.“Who is supposed to take care of my kids? I can’t even tag team with my wife and give her a break,” Mr Wisniewski told The Independent on Thursday. After more than two years of negotiations between railway unions and rail companies, and...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy