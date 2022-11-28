Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Poorest City in Mississippi
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
deltanews.tv
Inside the brainstorming session to save GLH
Options.... that's what leaders in Greenwood and Leflore County say they need to save their hospital. Out of cash and barely hanging on, and with no suitor to save it, the hospital, as The Delta News has reported, remains on life support. With the help of our news partners at...
deltanews.tv
Businesses begin to feel the loss of GLH
GREENWOOD - With Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support, city and county leaders worry how it's going to affect the community... but it some ways it already has. With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel,. The Delta News shows one of the first signs of fallout...
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Tried Curtis Flowers For Murder Six Times, Loses Election
Doug Evans, the prosecutor who tried Curtis Flowers six times for murder since 1997, lost his bid for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat to Winona Municipal Court Judge Alan D. Lancaster in a runoff election Tuesday. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ sixth conviction, with...
Madison County Journal
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
kshb.com
Why a highway bypass can be troublesome for some cities
Highway bypasses are often spearheaded by state leadership. They pledge to reduce truck traffic and congestion while letting drivers go faster. They often get opposed by the small towns and cities that get bypassed and businesses that miss out on money. “It’s depressing to go back home to see the...
wcbi.com
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale MS
In addition to its live music, the club also offers several other amenities, including a pool table, a bar, and a cafe. The cafe also boasts alcoholic beverages, including cocktails and a full bar. The Ground Zero Blues Club has been around since the early 1920s. It is located in...
Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi
Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
wtva.com
At least two tornados confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Police Solve Recent Shooting with Community Cooperation
Police have arrested 4 of their 5 suspects wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments on Friday, November 11, 2022. Jamel Davis, a 21 year old black male, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Shamarion Cook, a 20 year old black male, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Jaylan Davis, a 19 year old black male, has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of shooting into a dwelling.
Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
Shots fired into Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reports that shots were fired into a state trooper’s vehicle on Thanksgiving Day. The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. during a patrol in Holmes County, officials said. The trooper who was patrolling on Newport Road was not injured in the incident, which...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend Because Front Door Was Left Unlocked
On November 26, around 9:30 am, officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to 250 Cypress Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, the neighbors told them that a female had been stabbed by her boyfriend in the apartment. Police found a female covered in blood...
breezynews.com
Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests
LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP. Bond N/A, $5,000. GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $100....
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
MHSAA 1A Football Championship at a glance - Bay Springs vs. McEvans
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 1A State Championship game, set for 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. More: Check out the full MHSAA Class 1A Football bracket here Bay Springs ...
