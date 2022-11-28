Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a video on its Facebook page this week showing a white bald eagle. ODWC said the video was captured by Justin Briley who then shared it with biologists. “While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is...
KWCH.com
Windy, dry conditions elevate fire danger across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds on Thursday provided fuel for a large grass fire in rural Marion County. The blaze charred pastureland near Florence, southeast of Marion, and threatened homes and cattle. Crews fought into Thursday evening to contain the fire, sparing structures. What rural Marion County experienced Thursday...
KWCH.com
Wind-blown warm-up continues today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says stronger winds from the south will bring even warmer temperatures to the state today. While record highs are unlikely, afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s are 15 to 20 degrees above average for early December. Winds between 20-30 mph...
KWCH.com
GALLERY: Kansans capture cold front rolling in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of Kansas saw its high temperature before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures began to fall as a cold front moved across the state. Kansans captured a visual of the cold weather as it rolled in, a line of thick heavy clouds across the horizon. The weather brought snow to some parts of northwest Kansas but it stayed dry across the rest of the state.
KWCH.com
Low wind chills early Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s. It will be mainly...
KWCH.com
KBI Director Kirk Thompson announces retirement
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson, who served in that role for 11 years, announced his retirement, effective Jan. 10, 2023. Thompson, who grew up in Great Bend first served as a deputy with the Barton County Sheriff’s Department in 1976, when he was 19. He then moved to Topeka in 1979 after joining the KBI as a special agent. He served in several supervisory roles, working his way up the ranks to Assistant Director and Associate Director. In July 2011, Attorney General Derek Schmidt appointed Thompson as the 12th Director of the KBI.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year. “Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering...
