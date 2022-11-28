WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson, who served in that role for 11 years, announced his retirement, effective Jan. 10, 2023. Thompson, who grew up in Great Bend first served as a deputy with the Barton County Sheriff’s Department in 1976, when he was 19. He then moved to Topeka in 1979 after joining the KBI as a special agent. He served in several supervisory roles, working his way up the ranks to Assistant Director and Associate Director. In July 2011, Attorney General Derek Schmidt appointed Thompson as the 12th Director of the KBI.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO