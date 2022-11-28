BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.

