Mecosta County, MI

MLive

Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
MIDLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash

An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two people were involved in an early November fraud complaint in the Village of Westphalia. Further details were not revealed at the time. Anyone...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
STURGIS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea

BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
BAY CITY, MI

