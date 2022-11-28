Read full article on original website
Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
WILX-TV
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two people were involved in an early November fraud complaint in the Village of Westphalia. Further details were not revealed at the time. Anyone...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
WWMTCw
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
‘All it takes is one day for someone to break,’ says grieving woman at sentencing for Michigan mass murderer
HARRISON, MI — A year after Judy M. Boyer went on a one-day killing spree in Clare County, her victims’ loved ones gathered in a courtroom to share the trauma and devastation they’ve endured. “She took four lives and she gets to live the rest of her...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
WBIR
TN woman's body found in trunk in Michigan
Michigan police and Murfreesboro police identified the woman as Eleni Kassa. She went missing on Nov. 17 after her family said she never picked up her daughter.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
