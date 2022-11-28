ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucy Liu Is the Definition of Hypnotizing in This Form-Fitting Monochromatic Look for 'Elle Canada'

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
You aren’t ready for these head-turning, enchanting photos from Lucy Liu ’s rare photoshoot with Elle Canada. On Nov 28, Liu shared a glimpse into her latest, rare photoshoot with Elle Canada , taking fans to Elle’s posts about the Charlie’s Angel star.

On Nov 21, we see Liu in a hypnotizing gown from Gucci, which Elle Canada posted with the caption, “One of @lucyliu’s newest roles is in the visually stunning #StrangeWorld, a highly-anticipated animated adventure. Liu voices the character of Callisto, whom she describes as a risk-taker. This role is a perfect fit for the actor, as she has become a trailblazer who has inspired younger generations to follow in her footsteps.”

They added, “When asked if at this point in her career—and her life—she feels like she has a certain amount of knowledge and confidence , she says: “It’s funny because I have a lot more experience, but I also feel like I know so much less than I used to.” Liu continues: ‘I think that’s a very good thing. There’s more to explore when you know less.’”

In the photo, we see the Kill Bill star looked absolutely radiant in a form-fitting black and white gown from Gucci that’s in the design of a spiral. She slicked back her hair and had a dewy, glowing makeup look that accentuated her porcelain skin and high cheekbones.

On Nov 16, Elle Canada debuted their cover model for everyone to marvel at, posting the cover photo of Liu with the caption, “The ultra-cool American actress @lucyliu looks stunning on the cover of our Holiday 2022 issue. In an open and candid interview, the notoriously private star, beloved for her roles in #AllyMcBeal, #CharliesAngels and # KungFuPanda , let us in on her work-life balance, standing up for what she believes in and the significance of having role models cast in movies and TV shows. The issue hits newsstands on Monday, November 21. 💛” And you can see that photo HERE.

In this showstopping photo, we see the Emmy -nominated star rocking a copper, metallic top that shows off her toned abs and puffy beige pants, all from the beloved brand Louis Vuitton.

Seriously, no matter the look and no matter the place, Liu knows how to turn heads every single time.

In a previous interview with Women’s Health, Liu talked about how age means nothing regarding confidence. For her swimsuit cover for Women’s Health, she proudly said: “You don’t have to be 20 to wear a bathing suit. ” Liu added, “With all the flaws and all the life that a body experiences, it’s still something that you should carry with confidence.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.
SheKnows

SheKnows

