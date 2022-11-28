Read full article on original website
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NASCAR Awards: Driver of the Year, Best Finish, more honors for the top moments of the 2022 season
One month after the checkered flag flew and a Joey Logano was crowned champion in Phoenix, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and its many triumphs will be celebrated at Champions' Week in Nashville, Tenn. The annual awards banquet will see the sport's top drivers not only be recognized, but also earn some additional recognitions and titles for their performance from the start of February to the end of the season in November.
Ty Gibbs declines to discuss sudden death of his father
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the young NASCAR driver won the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling the employees at Joe Gibbs...
