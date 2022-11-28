ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Tom Rinaldi is working too much

Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi covered five games (two NFL, two World Cup and one college football) on two continents over a hectic 10-day span. But is what he’s doing healthy?
