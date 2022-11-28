Read full article on original website
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players convinced they’ve found invisible ability clue for new Legend
An in-game magazine has some Apex Legends players convinced that the next new addition to the roster will boast invisible abilities. Of course, Apex has played host to a character, specifically Mirage, with invisibility-based skills in the past. A post-launch patch for the game expanded Mirage’s cloaking ability, allowing the character to fully turn invisible when cloaked.
dexerto.com
Sykkuno destroys Fuslie’s whole party with one Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showdown between Fuslie and Sykkuno was a mismatch from turn one and a total party wipe was never in doubt. As most fans know, being an elite Pokemon Trainer takes a whole lot of brainpower and careful planning. Things have to be meticulously curated if you want to be the very best like no one ever was.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer falls underneath Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map
While streaming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay, Twitch streamer Firedancer suddenly fell through the open-world map. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have encountered a litany of technical issues since the title launched a couple of weeks ago. Thus far, problems with the game have included a wide array of graphical...
A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met
The Twitch streamer said she became MrBeast's girlfriend after meeting the world's most-followed YouTuber while he was on a visit to South Africa.
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns superheroes: All playable characters and confirmed DLC
Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature an impressive array of Marvel superheroes and anti-heroes joining forces to battle a common foe. Here are all the confirmed playable characters in the base game and who’s coming via DLC. Marvel Comics fans will know that the Midnight Suns are an offshoot...
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm balance changes to Mercy, Ana, Bastion, Doomfist and Sojourn
The Overwatch 2 devs have unveiled an assortment of balance updates going live when Season 2 begins including some much-needed adjustments for many of the game’s heroes. Season 2 of OW2 is set to kick off on December 6 and will be bringing in a new map, a menacing tank hero in Ramattra, sparkling Greek Mythology skins, and major balance changes.
dexerto.com
GTA 5 TikToks reveal where players can steal super rare cars on map
One wise GTA 5 player took to the streets of Los Santos to find some of the game’s rarest cars, with the help of… TikTok?. Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out for so long that there truly aren’t many surprises or hidden gems that can be found in the world these days.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Double XP on PS5 Expire?
Another Double XP event has begun for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players. As of Wednesday, PlayStation 5 users can take advantage of this opportunity for extra XP — but when will it expire?. Typically, Call of Duty's Double XP events run for a full weekend, but this...
dexerto.com
Where to find Revive Pistol in Warzone 2
Knowing where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 can save you and your downed teammates from being eliminated, enabling you to turn the tide of a fight. So, here’s exactly where you can locate this life-saving Field Upgrade. Warzone 2 features plenty of new features and mechanics...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer hospitalized after being wiped out in road accident
A Twitch streamer was left injured after being wiped out while riding a motorbike in Thailand, leaving him hospitalized and very much worse for wear. While Twitch is typically known to be a platform for gamers to stream their gameplay, be it from high-kill games in Warzone 2 to showing off the new World of Warcraft expansion, there’s a lot more to the platform than that.
dexerto.com
Where to find Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
For those Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who skipped out on Sprigatito as their Starter, they’ll need a strong Grass-type like Tsareena on their team. Here’s where players can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Paldea. As trainers are limited to only one Starter Pokemon in Scarlet &...
dexerto.com
GTA Online heist players slam Rockstar over response to crashing issues
A game crash wiped a crew’s heist progress, and community members were less than pleased with Rockstar’s response to the problem. Completing heists in GTA Online is one of the best ways to make money. For example, stealing a panther statue as part of the Cayo Perico heist awards players $2 million, and players can claim a $2 million heist bonus.
dexerto.com
Best Lachmann-762 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Lachmann-762 is a deadly Battle Rifle in Warzone 2, capable of dispatching enemies quickly with the right setup. Here’s the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2, along with the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment. Warzone 2 has a huge number of weapons to experiment with, and players are...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight player gets special message from UPS delivery driver
A WoW Dragonflight player was treated to a special message by a UPS driver who dropped off some packages. World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion launched earlier this week, bringing with it a whole host of dragon-centric content. Most notably, players can now assume the role of dragons in-game. Blizzard...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns happened because Marvel was playing XCOM, dev reveals
We spoke to the devs to find out the origins of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, whether there was any potential to make it an action game, and more. Marvel Games and Firaxis may seem like odd bedfellows, with the former’s colorful characters and bombastic action feeling like a strange fit for the latter’s strategic combat and turn-based roots.
