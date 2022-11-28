Read full article on original website
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
Hillsborough sheriff: deputies rescue woman held against her will in Dover home; K9 apprehends suspect
DOVER, Fla. - Deputies rescued a woman being held against her will in a Dover home on Friday, with one of their K9s ultimately apprehending the suspect — who was found hiding inside a kitchen cabinet, the sheriff's office said. After Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received multiple 911...
TPD officer seriously injured in crash along Adamo Drive
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Thursday morning on Adamo Drive. According to the Tampa Police Department, the 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive approaching the intersection of N. 26th Street around 11 a.m. That’s...
Family, friends remember honor student 1 year after she was gunned down near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. - BJ’s Barbecue was bustling on Thursday as customers stopped by to honor the life of a 20-year-old HCC student who was gunned down one year ago. The work at the restaurant has never stopped, though its beating heart has come to rest. "Today, exactly a year,...
Couple gets married on float during Lakeland's Christmas parade
LAKELAND, Fla. - Amid the elves, carolers and marching bands, one float in particular stood out in Lakeland’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Eric Daniel and Joy Richter stood on top of it, smiling broadly in front of a preacher, surrounded by friends and family. As the float passed the parades judges' stand, the pastor pronounced them man and wife, for real.
Video: Tampa’s top cop flashes badge during traffic stop: ‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was recently captured on body camera video trying to get out of a ticket when a Pinellas County deputy pulled her and her husband over for driving a golf cart without proper tags. According to the Tampa Police Department, O’Connor and...
Accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo expected to plead guilty to killing two men in 2003
TAMPA, Fla. - The man accused in the brutal murder of two gay men nearly 20 years ago returned to a Tampa courtroom Friday after saying he now wants to plead guilty to the killings – and is asking for the death penalty. In 2003, Steven Lorenzo, who is...
Florida manatees will be fed lettuce again this winter, 'no entry' zones created in Brevard waters
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - State wildlife officials Wednesday approved a seasonal no-entry zone in an area of Brevard County waters where manatees gather, while preparing for a second winter of feeding the sea cows to try to prevent deaths. The approval came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
Trash troubles lead to state of emergency in Polk County
For nearly a year, residents across Polk County have watched trash pile up outside their homes, with sporadic visits from solid waste workers. The pandemic put companies like Waste Management and FCC in a tough spot, but they did what they could.
Tampa Bay Rays won’t go to Charlotte County spring training facility due to Hurricane Ian damages
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays won't be heading to Charlotte County for spring training in 2023. The team usually holds spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, but the complex was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian, county officials said. Charlotte County and the Rays issued...
Trash pickup problems prompt Polk County to declare state of emergency
DAVENPORT, Fla. - For nearly a year, residents across Polk County have watched trash pile up outside their homes, with sporadic visits from solid waste workers. The pandemic put companies like Waste Management and FCC in a tough spot, but they did what they could. In February, the county declared...
Blown transformer causes power outage in part of downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on traffic control in the downtown area after a power outage occurred along South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue. According to police, the outage is due to a blown transformer. Tampa Electric workers are at the scene trying to restore power. There is...
Volunteers to build bikes for Tampa Bay children
Onbikes is preparing for its annual Winter Wonder Ride and fundraiser, but before that, they are having a unique event will be held inside Amalie Arena. Hundreds of volunteers are coming together to build special bikes for children across the region.
Five adoptable kittens named after the Backstreet Boys won't have you feeling incomplete this Christmas
LARGO, Fla. - A litter of 7-week-old kittens with larger-than-life personalities will be ready for their forever homes before Christmas. SPCA Tampa Bay isn't playing games with anyone's heart. Each furry pet is named after each member of the Backstreet Boys, which could bring joy to any millennial home. The shelter said Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin will be up for adoption in mid-December.
Amalie Arena to transform into Santa's workshop as volunteers build bikes for kids
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa-based nonprofit Onbikes is hosting hundreds of volunteers Friday at Amalie Arena, turning the venue into Santa's workshop for its annual bike build. Santa's Bike Build is a yearly tradition ahead of the group's Winter Wonder Ride. Organizers describe Santa's Bike Build as a one-of-a-kind event where...
'Mobi-Mat' allows more accessibility for people with mobility challenges visiting St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach in St. Petersburg is more accessible to people with mobility challenges thanks to its newest addition "Mobi-Mat." The city installed a mobility mat at Upham Beach and are installing another at 22nd Avenue in Pass-a-Grille next week. Jody Armstrong, the director of outreach...
Antonio Brown hasn't been arrested yet
Tampa police issued the arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, a former Buccaneer, on a domestic violence charge. When officers tried to serve it at his home, they said he didn't exit the home.
Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
Warren v. DeSantis trial begins
Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren begins the fight for his job back. In August, Gov. Ron Desantis removed Warren from office for what he claims was “neglect of duty,” but Warren said he was unlawfully removed.
