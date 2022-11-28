ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD officer seriously injured in crash along Adamo Drive

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Thursday morning on Adamo Drive. According to the Tampa Police Department, the 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive approaching the intersection of N. 26th Street around 11 a.m. That’s...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Couple gets married on float during Lakeland's Christmas parade

LAKELAND, Fla. - Amid the elves, carolers and marching bands, one float in particular stood out in Lakeland’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Eric Daniel and Joy Richter stood on top of it, smiling broadly in front of a preacher, surrounded by friends and family. As the float passed the parades judges' stand, the pastor pronounced them man and wife, for real.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Blown transformer causes power outage in part of downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on traffic control in the downtown area after a power outage occurred along South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue. According to police, the outage is due to a blown transformer. Tampa Electric workers are at the scene trying to restore power. There is...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Volunteers to build bikes for Tampa Bay children

Onbikes is preparing for its annual Winter Wonder Ride and fundraiser, but before that, they are having a unique event will be held inside Amalie Arena. Hundreds of volunteers are coming together to build special bikes for children across the region.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Five adoptable kittens named after the Backstreet Boys won't have you feeling incomplete this Christmas

LARGO, Fla. - A litter of 7-week-old kittens with larger-than-life personalities will be ready for their forever homes before Christmas. SPCA Tampa Bay isn't playing games with anyone's heart. Each furry pet is named after each member of the Backstreet Boys, which could bring joy to any millennial home. The shelter said Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin will be up for adoption in mid-December.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Antonio Brown hasn't been arrested yet

Tampa police issued the arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, a former Buccaneer, on a domestic violence charge. When officers tried to serve it at his home, they said he didn't exit the home.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report

ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Warren v. DeSantis trial begins

Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren begins the fight for his job back. In August, Gov. Ron Desantis removed Warren from office for what he claims was “neglect of duty,” but Warren said he was unlawfully removed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy