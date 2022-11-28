ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HyperX Headsets, Keyboards, Mice, And More Discounted At Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals have largely disappeared, but Best Buy is giving you another chance to score HyperX gear with some of the best prices of 2022. Whether you’re in the market for a new keyboard, headset, gaming mouse, or anything in between, a surprising number of HyperX products are on sale at Best Buy.
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.
Free PlayStation Plus PS5 And PS4 Games For December 2022 Confirmed

December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup has been confirmed following a leak, and members are in for some big-name titles coming up soon, including one brand-new release. Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers to PlayStation Plus in December. These...
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns

It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front. We've rounded up the best PlayStation fighting games for PS5 and PS4.
Todd Howard Talks Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Sale To Xbox, And Meaning Of Life

As part of a wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, Bethesda's Todd Howard has discussed a number of hot-button topics, including Bethesda's sale to Microsoft, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, the Indiana Jones game, and a lot more. In addition to talking about video games, Howard gets into more personal things like what a day in the life is like for him, his advice to younger people, and the meaning of life.
Where Is Xur Today? (December 2-6) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It's the final Season of Plunder weekend in Destiny 2, and while some big changes are coming, Xur remains a reassuring constant in the game. Back for a few more days to sell some of the finest Exotic weapons and armor, the Agent of the Nine will also have a few extra items with him to help flesh out your collection. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News

Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Activision Blizzard, Bungie, And All The Major Video Game Acquisitions In 2022

Most mature industries eventually undergo consolidation, and 2022 was a monumental year for big buyouts in the video game business. Going into the year, experts predicted that 2022 would be the biggest on record for gaming deals--amounting to $150 billion--and the prediction held up. In this gallery, we're running through...
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News

Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Valve Is Giving Out Free Steam Decks During The Game Awards

Next week's The Game Awards show looks set to be a big event, and as usual, it'll be available to watch on a wide range of platforms. If you need some motivation to watch it through Valve's PC client Steam, the company plans to give users a few hundred reasons as to why they should ditch YouTube, Twitch, and IMAX for its platform.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style Extraction Balloon

Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it's probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.
Portal with RTX | 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video

Portal with RTX is a free DLC for all Portal owners developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios. Experience the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal™ reimagined with ray tracing. Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K. In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene’s geometry a.
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free

Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits New Player Peak -- Christmas Update Adds More Content

Red Dead Redemption 2 has broken its record of concurrent players three years after its PC release. In addition to a wave of new players, Rockstar will have new rewards, seasonal outfits, and more for a limited time. Thanks to SteamDB data, as discovered by Eurogamer, we know that on...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops

The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes. The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor...

