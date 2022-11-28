Read full article on original website
DoYouVote4Nazis?
3d ago
really? let the Nazis freeze. haven't we learned about the corruption in Ukraine with Epstein Island and the money laundering through ftx? they even impeached Trump for saying he knows there is American political corruption going on in the Ukraine.
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack
In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
CBS 58
Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
CBS 58
Old World Wisconsin offering 'treasured holiday memories' this month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Old World Wisconsin is welcoming guests to its family-friendly "Home for the Holidays" experience this month, as well as a "Cheers and Chocolates Holiday Ber Pairing" event for those ages 21 and up. The events will feature live musical performances, holiday activities and seasonally-inspired refreshments, taking...
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
This Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
CBS 58
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday; cold winds howl Wednesday
Tuesday’s heaviest snow bands will be over the Twin Cities from about 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Snow wraps up between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Twin Cities but will run through the night north and east. Expect an additional 2 to 3 inches through Tuesday afternoon...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
CBS 58
Special election to fill the seat of retiring State Sen. taking place on April 4
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- To fill the seat set to be vacated by retiring State Sen. Alberta Darling (R. - River Hills), Gov. Tony Evers has announced a special election that will be taking place on April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election that also features the election of a state Supreme Court Justice.
CBS 58
Local pharmacies struggle to stock cold, flu medications due to shortages
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An early flu season combined with a rise in pediatric respiratory illnesses has led to some people frantically searching store shelves for medication that is difficult to find due to shortages. Local pharmacies in Wisconsin and across the nation are having a series of supply issues...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
The richest person in Wisconsin
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
WNMT AM 650
Area Snow Warnings And Advisories
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
