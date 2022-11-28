ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

DoYouVote4Nazis?
3d ago

really? let the Nazis freeze. haven't we learned about the corruption in Ukraine with Epstein Island and the money laundering through ftx? they even impeached Trump for saying he knows there is American political corruption going on in the Ukraine.

Reply
2
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Old World Wisconsin offering 'treasured holiday memories' this month

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Old World Wisconsin is welcoming guests to its family-friendly "Home for the Holidays" experience this month, as well as a "Cheers and Chocolates Holiday Ber Pairing" event for those ages 21 and up. The events will feature live musical performances, holiday activities and seasonally-inspired refreshments, taking...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wisconsin

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNMT AM 650

Area Snow Warnings And Advisories

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

