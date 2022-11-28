2021-22 state report card released by TN education department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new online tool released Monday aims to help parents compare school districts in Tennessee.

The state’s Department of Education released its 2021-22 State Report Card, which shows how districts are performing when it comes to academic achievement, growth, graduation rates and more.

The information can be broken down at the district level or even with individual schools.

The link to the state’s report card can be found here.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.