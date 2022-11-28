ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2021-22 state report card released by TN education department

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new online tool released Monday aims to help parents compare school districts in Tennessee.

The state’s Department of Education released its 2021-22 State Report Card, which shows how districts are performing when it comes to academic achievement, growth, graduation rates and more.

The information can be broken down at the district level or even with individual schools.

The link to the state’s report card can be found here.

