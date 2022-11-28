Read full article on original website
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Brewtown Tales: More Stories from Milwaukee and Beyond by John Gurda
“I didn’t realize how bad it was until I went up North,” John Gurda wrote. Milwaukee’s favorite historian ventured beyond the county and found that Trump lawn signs in northern Wisconsin “seemed as thick as the pine trees.” Rather than outrage, he stepped back and reflected on polarization with his usual thoughtfulness in one of his Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columns collected in the new anthology, Brewtown Tales.
November Restaurant News
Pilot Project Brewery Incubator & Tasting Room, a Chicago-based brewery incubator, opened in the former Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at 1128 N. Ninth St. In addition to helping up-and-coming brewers get their start, the venue will also feature a restaurant operated by Chicago-based Gemma Foods. The menu features starters, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and larger plates.
Milwaukee Theater District Unites Nine Organizations
Downtown Milwaukee is growing and evolving, particularly when it comes to theater and live entertainment venues. On Wednesday, another component of the city’s entertainment growth took shape, as the formation of the Milwaukee Theater District was announced. The new entity looks to position Milwaukee as one of the best live entertainment scenes in the country.
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7, 2022
Socially conscious songs with David Huckfelt and Eric Blowtorch and The Bodyguards, Santa Rampage bike ride, Christmas in the Ward, Willy Porter, A Christmas Story on stage and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Dec. 1. The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County Annual Holiday Drive. Amid the holiday craziness,...
Author Jenny Benjamin Presents Her Latest Action-Packed Sci-Fi Novel
Alien worlds, action scenes, and old gods, oh my! Milwaukee author Jenny Benjamin’s latest addition to her sci-fi series, The Terrian Trilogy, is a high-energy, action packed adventure following high school students Jesse, Kate, and Hayden, as they navigate a fantastical fight against aliens. A teacher, avid reader, and accomplished cross-genre writer, Benjamin's latest novel is sure to deliver a satisfying science-fiction extravaganza.
Promises: For the Love of the Game w/ Joey Turbo
In this episode of the pod, Elisabeth speaks with Joey Turbo, co-owner of Promises Bar in Milwaukee. Turbo starts the conversation off by reflecting on his experience touring with his band Platinum Boys in Europe, and how the experience solidified for him a new standard of hospitality for touring bands, one that he wished to emulate. Turbo has been making music in bands since the age of 12. He moved to (and fell in love with) Milwaukee when he was 18, and went on to play in the Milwaukee band Platinum Boys, Catacombz, Peroxide, and Rio Turbo — a band that was formed years ago specifically to fill a gap in a bill, and to support another band touring through Milwaukee. Through his diverse experiences, Turbo feels he’s been supported, cared for and mentored by many in Milwaukee– and now he is looking to return the favor for the whole community through operating Promises.
Shepherd Setlist: November 30, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Wave Chapelle Featuring Menebeats & Boregard – “Real Question”. Wave Chapelle has a fun new one out with Menebeats and Boregard, “Real Question.” The track departs from the production style that...
Good Golly Miss Molly’s Cafe
People have been telling me to go to Miss Molly’s Cafe for so long that I had to finally make it happen. When I wrote about great tuna melts around Milwaukee, readers quickly pointed out I had missed the one at Miss Molly’s. Despite my usual habits, I did not get the tuna today and I feel like I’ve written about it a lot recently. But there’s plenty else to cover at this cute spot at 9201 W. Center Street in Wauwatosa.
It’s in the Record Book for Milwaukee-Born Comedian
The only comedian to ever have topped the U.S. pop singles chart with a stand-up bit was a Milwaukeean. If barely so. Johnny Standley took “It’s in the Book,” a mock preacherly retelling of the Mother Goose rhyme about Little Bo Peep, to #1 on Billboard’s weekly chart of best-selling singles in late November of 1952, 70 years ago this week. Born into an Oklahoma-based family of traveling entertainers, Milwaukee was where the closest hospital was when Johnny’s mother gave birth to him in December 1912.
Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient
The Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) is hosting “Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient,” a special event featuring micros and brewers from minority communities. The event was organized by Tarik Moody, Program Director of HYFIN from Radio Milwaukee. He loves beer, culture and food, and when he searched Wisconsin, he was unable to find any brewery run by members of his community. The last minority owned brewery in Wisconsin was People’s Brewery, active in the early ‘70s in Oshkosh.
Beloved ‘Les Misérables’ Kicks Off Marcus Center Broadway Series
Broadway comes to Milwaukee via several local performing arts groups, and through the Marcus Performing Arts Center. At the Marcus Center, the Johnson Financial Group’s Broadway series opens its 2022-23 season with one of the most popular musicals of the 20th century, Les Misérables. Winner of eight Tony...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,191 New Cases, 2 Deaths
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,191 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 860 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,970 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,007 cases per day. In 2020, 3,858 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,655 cases per day.
