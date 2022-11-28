ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Conspiracy theories, disinformation run rampant in Republicans (Letters)

In her book “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” political philosopher Hannah Arendt described the effect of mass propaganda on people, making them willing subjects of a totalitarian regime like the Nazis. She stated: “They do not believe in anything visible, in the reality of their own experience; they do not trust their eyes and their ears but only their imagination … they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think everything was possible and that nothing was true.”
Biden signs legislation stopping railroad strike as deadline approaches

Days after requesting Congress intervene, President Joe Biden signed a bill forcing a tentative rail labor agreement into law and blocking railroad workers from going on strike on Dec. 9. Legislation passed the Senate Thursday, rejecting a measure from the House’s bill that allowed seven days of paid sick leave...
