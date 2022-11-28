In her book “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” political philosopher Hannah Arendt described the effect of mass propaganda on people, making them willing subjects of a totalitarian regime like the Nazis. She stated: “They do not believe in anything visible, in the reality of their own experience; they do not trust their eyes and their ears but only their imagination … they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think everything was possible and that nothing was true.”

4 HOURS AGO