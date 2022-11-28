Read full article on original website
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Conspiracy theories, disinformation run rampant in Republicans (Letters)
In her book “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” political philosopher Hannah Arendt described the effect of mass propaganda on people, making them willing subjects of a totalitarian regime like the Nazis. She stated: “They do not believe in anything visible, in the reality of their own experience; they do not trust their eyes and their ears but only their imagination … they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think everything was possible and that nothing was true.”
Cohen and Kustoff react to antisemitism
Shelby County’s two U.S. congressmen made statements after former President Donald Trump’s dinner with the rapper Ye and the white supremacist/ Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
Why Andrew Warren could lose his lawsuit against DeSantis — and why he might not
TALLAHASSEE — Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s trial against Gov. Ron DeSantis wrapped up Thursday evening. Over three days in Tallahassee’s federal courthouse, lawyers for both sides made their cases for the motivations behind DeSantis’ decision to suspend Warren on Aug. 4. A central...
Biden signs legislation stopping railroad strike as deadline approaches
Days after requesting Congress intervene, President Joe Biden signed a bill forcing a tentative rail labor agreement into law and blocking railroad workers from going on strike on Dec. 9. Legislation passed the Senate Thursday, rejecting a measure from the House’s bill that allowed seven days of paid sick leave...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state's Senate seats
