2 men charged after fight at Chicopee Thanksgiving football game

westernmassnews.com
Driver in deadly Leverett crash placed on probation
(WGGB/WSHM) - A Leverett woman has been convicted of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with a 2020 crash. Kevin Douville, 57, of Belchertown was killed in April 2020 when 81-year-old Mary Nelson made a left hand turn into a driveway on Long Plain Road in Leverett and drove directly into the path of his motorcycle.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into deadly hit-and-run on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the victim in Wednesday night’s pedestrian crash in Chicopee has died. The incident marks the second fatal deadly pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street just this week. Chicopee Street was blocked off for hours Wednesday night as officers investigated a second crash involving...
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
westernmassnews.com
FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery in East Longmeadow Wednesday night. When our Western Mass News crews arrived on Melvin Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., we found several police cruisers and officers canvassing the area with flashlights. According to police,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Springfield police looking for missing 69-year-old man
The Springfield Police Department is looking for help locating 69 year old Alan Weferling.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke man charged in connection with deadly Connecticut crash
NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with a deadly collision that happened in North Canaan, CT last winter. Jarad Seery, 22, of Holyoke was charged with reckless driving, failure to drive right, and misconduct with a motor vehicle. According to state police, Seery was behind...
Driver charged in connection with deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee
A driver is being charged in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee Monday night.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking to identify a man accused of stealing alcohol from the One Stop Convenience Store on North Road. Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m. The suspect is believed to have been driving a light green...
westernmassnews.com
Police: pedestrian struck along Chicopee Street in Chicopee
Police: pedestrian struck along Chicopee Street in Chicopee
Victim from second Chicopee pedestrian crash in 3 days has died, DA says
The victim from a second pedestrian crash in three days on Chicopee Street in Chicopee has died, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. This is the third person to have died from a pedestrian crash in Chicopee on or near Chicopee Street in just a...
Two arrested at Chicopee football Sword game, firearm located
Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game.
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested in Chicopee for more than 10 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing multiple banks along Interstate 91.
westernmassnews.com
Residents calling for change after second deadly crash on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in the area of Chicopee Street in Chicopee are calling for more to be done to keep people safe after a second deadly crash along the street this week. “How many deaths is it going to take before somebody does something on this street?” said...
