WhosImmortal explains why Warzone 2’s perk system is “broken”
Warzone 2’s new perk system has CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal scratching his head over bugs, exploits, and lack of communication from the developers. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the “horrible” new perk system for time-locking abilities. In previous CoD titles, all equipped perks were immediately available in-game, but MW2 reworked the familiar formula.
Modern Warfare 2 players flock to buy “Roze 2.0” skin from LA Thieves CDL pack
Modern Warfare 2 players have made the LA Thieves’ Call of Duty League skin one of the game’s most purchased items as they try to take advantage of its similarity to Warzone’s infamous Roze skin. The Warzone Roze skin saga will be familiar to anyone who played...
Modern Warfare 2 players think “Skill Based Audio” is ruining multiplayer matches
Modern Warfare 2 players are at odds with each other following a furious debate around the “Skill Based Audio” controversy that some believe is plaguing matches. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is steamrolling through Season One of its post-launch content, with bonafide classic maps such as Shipment ready set to return on December 14.
How to get CDL 2023 viewer rewards: Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2
The Call of Duty League 2023 Season gives CoD players the chance to earn a host of in-game rewards, for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on them all. The Call of Duty League 2023 Season has now...
CoD devs finally address Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 PC crashing issues
Call of Duty devs have finally responded to Warzone 2.0’s widespread crashing issues, which have been plaguing PC players with NVIDIA graphics cards since the battle royale’s launch back in November. Warzone 2.0 crashing has been a major issue for players of the battle royale sequel since it...
Apex Legends expert claims players are “sleeping on” underrated SMG
Popular Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant is convinced the community is still “sleeping” on the “best SMG” in the game. When it comes to close-quarter combat in Apex Legends, very few weapons can outperform an SMG in terms of damage output and mobility. Of course,...
Warzone 2 players blast final circles forcing them into underwater combat
Warzone 2’s new gas circle system has been well received by players, but one ending is getting blasted for leaving operators with no choice but to fight underwater. All in all, Warzone 2’s approach to gas and the ever-closing circle system has been well received by the community. The change to three individual circles that all converge into one final location has opened up survivability in a major way, which was one of the longstanding complaints about its predecessor.
Warzone 2 expert claims underused SMG is “overpowered” at close-range
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled an “overpowered” loadout for an underrated SMG that has the potential to compete with the meta Fennec 45. While Warzone 2 is still in its early stages, a select set of weapons have already secured their spot as part of the Season 1 meta.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny duplication method discovered for multiplayer
A YouTuber has discovered a method to duplicate Shiny Pokemon while playing multiplayer so both trainers can capture their rare encounter. After reaching a Pokemon game’s post-game content, many players take up Shiny hunting as a way to continue on with the thrill of finding rare Pokemon. Naturally, Shiny...
Pokemon Go players roast Niantic following Hoenn Mega Raid Day bug announcement
Developer Niantic has announced known issues with the Pokemon Go Hoenn Raid Day event, specifically affecting those who spent money on the event ticket. Fans have gathered in the comments to call Niantic out for another broken paid experience. Pokemon Go trainers planned for a busy day following the announcement...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best builds for 7-Star Charizard Tera Raids
The 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid is one of the hardest fights available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about which Pokemon to bring along for the battle. The first major 7-Star Tera Raid is finally available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the form...
How to get the Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are a ton of useful items to find or buy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that can help players in on their journey like the Ability Patch. Here’s how players can find an Ability Patch in Paldea for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of useful...
Warzone 2 just disabled Dead Silence & Battle Rage field upgrades
Raven Software has announced the Dead Silence and Battle Rage field upgrades have been temporarily disabled in Warzone 2. Bugs and server stability issues plagued Warzone 2’s opening few weeks. Activision finally addressed PC crashing issues on December 1, but several game-breaking bugs keep the battle royale from firing on all cylinders.
Best Steam Deck alternatives 2022: Ayaneo, GDP Win & more
While the Steam Deck might be in stock now, alternatives still exist for those wanting something a little different from Valve’s current offering. The Steam Deck is an undeniable success. It isn’t the first portable PC put into a console shell, and it will not be the last. In fact, companies like GPD and AyaNeo are still actively developing next-generation versions of their lineup.
How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Spawn locations
Tadbulb is one of the brand new Electric-type Pokemon introduced in the Gen 9 games. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Tadbulb and its evolution Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. A boatload of new Gen 9 Pokemon are waiting to be checked off on...
GameSir G7 Xbox Wired Controller review: Greatness with compromise
Are wired controllers about to make a comeback? Well, that all depends on how badly you want to win. Here’s our GameSir G7 Xbox/PC Wired Controller review. Since we first started playing games on a PS3 and Xbox 360, our relationship with wired controllers was over. This method of play was lost to history, a thing we used to play PS2 or the original Xbox in our bedroom as a teenager. The wire didn’t matter back then, as we were so close to the tiny screen to care anyway.
Dr Disrespect claims CoD has no skill gap in Warzone 2: “It’s a coin flip”
YouTube streamer and mustache trailblazer Dr Disrespect has bashed Call of Duty as an “uninspiring” franchise after frustrations arose with Warzone 2.0’s lack of a skill gap. Dr Disrespect’s acerbic commentaries and forthright opinions have cemented him a place in the streaming Hall of Fame, entertaining millions...
Get Yankee Candles For Up to 50% Off Thanks to Amazon’s Super-Secret Candle Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever there’s a season change or a holiday around the corner, our minds go straight to two things: the decor and the comforting candles. We can’t help it, candles are the best: they’re great to treat yourself with and are a no-fail gift idea for that hard-to-shop-for bestie.
Is Rebirth Island coming to Warzone 2?
Wondering when Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone 2? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about the map’s possible return. Rebirth Island originally made its debut in Warzone as part of Season One content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, now that the original Warzone has rebranded to Warzone Caldera, the 40-player map is now missing from rotation.
Turkey’s New Fighter-Like Drone Takes Flight — For A Few Seconds
Twitter ScreencapThe Baykar Company's highly-ambitious Kizilelma drone fluttered just above the runway during its latest test.
