PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County
The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County basketball notes: Coaching reunion at Norwin tournament
Norwin will host a tip-off tournament to open boys basketball season Friday. The two-day event will be more like a reunion for three opposing coaches. Norwin coach Lance Maha, Jeannette’s Adrian Batts and Dale Chapman of Steel Valley used to coach together at West Mifflin. Batts and Chapman are...
Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania.
fhs-press.com
Girls soccer ends an impressive season
After ending the section with an almost perfect record and a perfect record in the conference, the girls soccer team had high hopes for the postseason. The soccer team was left with two more regular season games before advancing to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) games, where they were placed in the first seed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball
The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat
Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
Belle Vernon nearly left in the dark prepping for State playoffs
On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne beats UC Santa Barbara for 6th win, matching victory total from last season
Duquesne hit a milestone Tuesday night, and Keith Dambrot had no intention of popping champagne, blowing trumpets or even talking about it. But a reporter reminded the Duquesne coach of the obvious truth after his team defeated UC Santa Barbara, 72-61, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The victory was Duquesne’s sixth...
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Virginia names North Texas' Wren Baker as athletic director
West Virginia hired North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Wednesday. Baker signed a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, at an annual compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob...
Pitt student wins big during 'Wheel of Fortune' College Week
University of Pittsburgh sophomore Noah Stockwell got the idea of competing on the popular TV game show “Wheel of Fortune” sort of as a joke. He wound up having the last laugh after winning a massive prize on an episode that aired on Nov. 24. “I figured it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurel Valley to host '23 Arnold Palmer Cup match
It seems appropriate that an event in his name should be played in his backyard. The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup matches will be contested at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, tournament organizers announced Wednesday. The event, which uses a Ryder Cup-style format, will be June 8-10 and feature top...
butlerradio.com
Lemieux Sports Complex To Expand After Receiving Grant
The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township is getting ready for an expansion. The group was recently awarded $500,000 in RACP funding. According to their application, the money will go toward a project to create a new sports complex facility. The addition will include a third sheet of ice,...
Quaker Valley area residents weigh in on Allegheny County judge's ruling of a proposed high school project
Quaker Valley area residents have mixed reactions to an Allegheny County judge’s ruling on a zoning issue for a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Senior Judge Joseph James issued his six-page opinion Monday overturning a Leet Township zoning board decision to deny a special exception for the 167,000-square foot project.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum elementary students gain school board recognition
Plum Borough School Board honored numerous kindergartners through fourth-graders who were chosen based on recommendations by their teachers. The recognition by the Plum Mustang Foundation relates to the Rachel’s Challenge initiative put in place to help combat mental health issues in the community and promote a more positive environment. Students are recognized, according to the foundation’s website, for their “positive behavior and commitment to a positive school climate.”
Western Pa. spots to watch the USA-Netherlands World Cup match
World Cup fever has hit Western Pennsylvania. After a tense match against Iran, team USA advanced out of the group stage of the World Cup thanks to a goal from American superstar and Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic. The win means that the Stars and Stripes will move on to the...
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
wtae.com
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
