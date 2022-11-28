ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County

The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania. 
Girls soccer ends an impressive season

After ending the section with an almost perfect record and a perfect record in the conference, the girls soccer team had high hopes for the postseason. The soccer team was left with two more regular season games before advancing to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) games, where they were placed in the first seed.
Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball

The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat

Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign

Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
West Virginia names North Texas' Wren Baker as athletic director

West Virginia hired North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Wednesday. Baker signed a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, at an annual compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob...
Laurel Valley to host '23 Arnold Palmer Cup match

It seems appropriate that an event in his name should be played in his backyard. The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup matches will be contested at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, tournament organizers announced Wednesday. The event, which uses a Ryder Cup-style format, will be June 8-10 and feature top...
Lemieux Sports Complex To Expand After Receiving Grant

The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township is getting ready for an expansion. The group was recently awarded $500,000 in RACP funding. According to their application, the money will go toward a project to create a new sports complex facility. The addition will include a third sheet of ice,...
Plum elementary students gain school board recognition

Plum Borough School Board honored numerous kindergartners through fourth-graders who were chosen based on recommendations by their teachers. The recognition by the Plum Mustang Foundation relates to the Rachel’s Challenge initiative put in place to help combat mental health issues in the community and promote a more positive environment. Students are recognized, according to the foundation’s website, for their “positive behavior and commitment to a positive school climate.”
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
