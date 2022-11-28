ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 30-16 win over rival Indiana, Purdue rides a three-game winning streak that helped capture the team's first Big Ten West title in program history. Up next is a battle for the conference championship on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Entering the matchup, the Wolverines lead the all-time series between the two programs with a record of 45-14 and have won their last four meetings with the Boilermakers. They are 16.5-point favorites for Saturday's contest, according to SIsportsbook.com. The over/under is 51.5 as of Monday.

"We're definitely excited to advance to the championship game and represent the West. Tremendous opportunity for our football team," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "Like I said after the game, to get to this point to put ourselves in a position to compete against, if not the top team in the country, one of the top teams. And they've proven it every week."

Michigan is undefeated after 12 games and was crowned Big Ten East champions with a decisive 45-23 victory over Ohio State on the road last week in Columbus, Ohio. Even without star running back Blake Corum — a Heisman Trophy candidate — at full strength, the Wolverines dominated on the ground behind sophomore Donovan Edwards.

Against the Buckeyes, Edwards carried the football 22 times for 216 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Corum is the team's leading rusher with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground this season, but Edwards has recorded 687 yards while reaching the end zone six times as the backup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDmwZ_0jQFRzJp00
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Under coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan boasts the No. 1 rushing offense in the conference, recording 244.5 yards per game. Combining a strong ground attack with efficiency from sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Big Ten's top defense has given Michigan a winning formula in pursuit of its first National Championship since 1997.

McCarthy completed just 12 passes against Ohio State last Saturday, yet accounted for 263 yards passing and three touchdowns of at least 45 yards.

"Of course, we'll have our hands full," Brohm said. "Michigan has played lights out this week. Very well-coached. Tremendous defense. I think their front four, plus basically their front seven, will be the most talented team we've played to date. They're big. They're stout. They rotate a lot of guys in. Good in the secondary. Just statistically one of the best defenses in the country.

"On offense, the running game, the tight ends, the O-line, really athletic, dynamic quarterback who can make plays outside the pocket, extend plays, throw the football vertically."

It will be the first game between Purdue and Michigan since Sept. 23, 2017, during Brohm's first season at the helm in West Lafayette. The Wolverines earned a 28-10 win at Ross-Ade Stadium. The last time the Boilermakers took a game in the series was back in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mr416_0jQFRzJp00
Sep 23, 2017; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Ty Isaac (32) runs through the line for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2nd half at Ross-Ade Stadium. © Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

A win for Purdue would give the program its ninth Big Ten title and its first since 2000. The team is also looking to win nine wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

Michigan is scoring 39.8 points per game this season while allowing just 12.7 points and 262.2 yards per contest.

"Right now, they're the complete package," Brohm said. "So we just got to get to work and practice well and go out there and cut it loose come game night."

