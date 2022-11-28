Analysts' Expectations for Cyber Monday

"By Dave CollinsA federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit brought by a former University of Connecticut women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship after she gave the middle finger to a television camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship.The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, presented sufficient evidence to go to trial on her claim to have been subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated conduct rules, said a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.The ruling overturns part of a 2020 decision by a lower court judge who tossed Radwan's suit after...
"Amazon was bustling early in the morning as shoppers went online to cash in on Cyber Monday deals."We had a record Big Black Friday event last week," said John Felton, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations. "I'm optimistic Cyber Monday is gonna be as strong, and so we're really good. But I think customers are looking for — they're looking for value. They're looking for 'how do they get the best value for their money.'"Amazon isn't the only retail company betting on a win with big sales. Cyber Monday sales are expected to come in between $11.2 billion and...
"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
Philip Shoemaker, the executive director of Identity.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the saga between Elon Musk and Apple regarding content moderation and Twitter's place on the Apple app store. "The simplest thing for Elon to do is bring a moderation team back on, make sure that content is being actively moderated, and prove that to Apple," he said.
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA day of wobbly trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a mixed finish for stocks and bond yields broadly lower after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October.The muted action came as traders looked ahead to a closely watched monthly report on the job market due out Friday that will show how the labor market is holding up and how that may influence what the Fed does next in its bid to cool inflation.The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower after drifting modestly...
"By Jonathan J. CooperRepublican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races.State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday's deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved.Democratic election attorney...
"By Mary Clare JalonickThe Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including support from 12 Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was “a long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.”Democrats are moving...
The Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on the Biden administration's bid to reinstate a student loan debt plan that remains blocked for now. Will Sealy, co-founder and CEO of Summer, a student borrower platform, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest implications on the forgiveness program.
Stephanie Horton, global director of commerce marketing for Google, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's top holiday gift trends and ideas for 2022, including sports items, cooking and beauty products.
"There were more mixed signals for the U.S. economy on Thursday, with the Commerce Department reporting both slowing inflation and rising incomes and spending. This might sound like an oxymoron if your only frame of reference is Economics 101, which generally correlates rising demand with higher prices. It's also an article of faith for many economists that wages and spending will have to come down to tame inflation. Indeed, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday doubled down on this point in a speech before the Brookings Institution, saying "nominal wages have been growing at a pace well above what would be...
"Willow - Disney+Picked by Digital Editor Mike NamBefore Tolkien's classic The Lord of the Rings was adapted into a big-budget, live-action blockbuster trilogy, George Lucas and Ron Howard teamed up to bring an original high-fantasy creation to the silver screen in 1988 and despite the technical limitations of its time, Willow was a hit. Now, as '80s nostalgia continues to relentlessly overtake modern content, Warwick Davis returns as the titular wizard charged with a new quest to help a group of young adventurers save the world. The first two episodes just dropped on Disney+ and is so far a pretty...
"Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks.The Austin, Texas, company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.Musk drove one of three Tesla Semis in front of a crowd inside the factory. One was white, one was painted with a Pepsi logo, and another with Frito-Lay colors.PepsiCo, which is based in Purchase, New York, is taking part in a zero-emissions freight project at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California. That project...
"By Matt OttThe number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market has been largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.Applications for jobless aid fell to 225,000 for the week ending Nov. 26, a decline of 16,000 from the previous week's 241,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week swings, inched up by 1,750 to 227,000.Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and viewed with other employment data, shows that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job...
"The U.S. is playing Iran at the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. The face-off comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries, as U.S. leaders publicly support the wave of anti-government protests currently rocking Islamic Republic. The nations' teams played once before on the World Cup stage in 1998, and Iran won the match 2-1. The defeat was a low point for the U.S. men's national team, and a moment of celebration for Iranians. However, that match came during a time of liberal reform for Iran, when then-president Mohammad Khatami was looking to improve relations with the West. Indeed,...
