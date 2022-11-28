ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Three hurt in Highway 33-Wood Street crash

Three people were transported to Bakersfield hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Highway 33 Tuesday evening. All three injuries were riding in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Saturn Vue about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles had multiple passengers in them. Taft Police...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Firearm, ammunition, drugs seized during search warrant: BPD

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department served a search warrant on Tuesday and said they found a firearm, ammunition, and 11 grams of cocaine base. Officers served a search warrant for a narcotics and weapons investigation at a home at the intersection of Pine Meadows Drive and Sunset Meadow Lane in Oildale, according to the department.
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Driver sentenced in deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police. Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Defendant takes plea deal in accidental shooting

A Taft man will be sentenced on Dec. 12 for an accidental shooting that seriously injured a teenage girl last summer. Oscar Cervantes pleaded no contest to carrying a loaded firearm without registration in a plea deal accepted by the court at a pretrial hearing on Nov. 14. Charges of...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two men arrested after stolen truck, unregistered gun found in Delano

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after police finds a stolen truck and an unregistered gun in Delano Wednesday morning. According to the Delano Police Department, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., officers noticed two men in a white GMC pick-up parked in a home’s driveway, partially blocking the sidewalk and prevented safe pedestrian access, within the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue.
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspect in Delano church vandalism makes first court appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of multiple hate crimes against the New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano has been formally charged with vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism over $400 or more and property damages to violate civil rights. The alleged vandal, a 33-year-old Filipino man, Kyle Lewis Sison of Delano, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Officer-involved shooting leaves Wasco residents concerned

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday at around 1 a.m., deputies investigated gunshots heard nearby in Wasco that led to an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened at Gromer and Magnolia avenues. As the sheriff’s office said, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver led deputies on a short chase that ended in a […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Parents charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose are facing child cruelty and drug charges, according to court records. Prosecutors on Nov. 8 brought charges against Gabriella Goldberg and John Lawson. The move comes roughly 10 months after the couple’s son was treated for an opioid overdose […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
WASCO, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Tommy W. Rogers

Tommy W. Rogers, a resident of Taft, passed away on November 26th, 2022, at the age of 76. A Graveside Service will be held at West Side Cemetery District on Tuesday, December 6th, at 11:00 A.M. Services entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

