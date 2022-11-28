Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
Three hurt in Highway 33-Wood Street crash
Three people were transported to Bakersfield hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Highway 33 Tuesday evening. All three injuries were riding in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Saturn Vue about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles had multiple passengers in them. Taft Police...
KGET 17
Firearm, ammunition, drugs seized during search warrant: BPD
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department served a search warrant on Tuesday and said they found a firearm, ammunition, and 11 grams of cocaine base. Officers served a search warrant for a narcotics and weapons investigation at a home at the intersection of Pine Meadows Drive and Sunset Meadow Lane in Oildale, according to the department.
Driver sentenced in deadly officer-involved shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police. Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years […]
KMPH.com
Armed, dangerous fugitive out of Tulare County caught hiding in Bakersfield
A man who was once considered both armed and dangerous is back behind bars in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo Ramos, 29, was wanted by law enforcement and made it onto the top 10 fugitive list in the county. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrates last day at 23ABC after promotion
California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrated his last day at 23ABC, as he has been promoted to Sergeant.
Taft Midway Driller
Defendant takes plea deal in accidental shooting
A Taft man will be sentenced on Dec. 12 for an accidental shooting that seriously injured a teenage girl last summer. Oscar Cervantes pleaded no contest to carrying a loaded firearm without registration in a plea deal accepted by the court at a pretrial hearing on Nov. 14. Charges of...
Bakersfield Now
Two men arrested after stolen truck, unregistered gun found in Delano
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after police finds a stolen truck and an unregistered gun in Delano Wednesday morning. According to the Delano Police Department, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., officers noticed two men in a white GMC pick-up parked in a home’s driveway, partially blocking the sidewalk and prevented safe pedestrian access, within the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue.
KGET 17
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
FOUND: Jasmin Nunez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department reports that Jasmin has been safely returned home in a press release dated November 30, 2022.
Suspect in Delano church vandalism makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of multiple hate crimes against the New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano has been formally charged with vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism over $400 or more and property damages to violate civil rights. The alleged vandal, a 33-year-old Filipino man, Kyle Lewis Sison of Delano, […]
KGET 17
Officer-involved shooting leaves Wasco residents concerned
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday at around 1 a.m., deputies investigated gunshots heard nearby in Wasco that led to an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened at Gromer and Magnolia avenues. As the sheriff’s office said, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver led deputies on a short chase that ended in a […]
Parents charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose are facing child cruelty and drug charges, according to court records. Prosecutors on Nov. 8 brought charges against Gabriella Goldberg and John Lawson. The move comes roughly 10 months after the couple’s son was treated for an opioid overdose […]
California Highway Patrol to hold toy drop-off event for CHiPs for Kids
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be holding a toy drop-off event in Downtown Bakersfield as part of its CHiPs for Kids toy drive on Thursday, December 1st.
Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
Taft Midway Driller
Tommy W. Rogers
Tommy W. Rogers, a resident of Taft, passed away on November 26th, 2022, at the age of 76. A Graveside Service will be held at West Side Cemetery District on Tuesday, December 6th, at 11:00 A.M. Services entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco
Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning
A 45-year-old female was found dead on a sidewalk from a possible medical complication or drug overdose in the 1500 Block of South Miller Street around 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department. The post Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
sjvsun.com
Former top Bakersfield police official files whistleblower suit, claims retaliation over probe into chief’s son
A former assistant chief of the Bakersfield Police Department said he was forced out of law enforcement because he cooperated with the Attorney General’s Office investigation of a deadly shooting by the son of the then-Bakersfield police chief. And that’s just one of several big allegations in a bombshell...
