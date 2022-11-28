ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round

 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round.

Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9.

The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.

Liverpool, which beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time, launches its defense at Anfield against English Premier League struggler Wolverhampton.

Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of world football’s oldest club competition when Manchester United hosts Everton. West Ham makes the short trip to Brentford, and Southampton travels to Crystal Palace.

Premier League leader Arsenal and high-flying Newcastle drew away games at League One sides Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Tottenham hosts League One’s Portsmouth, and Brighton travels to Middlesbrough in FA Cup winner Michael Carrick’s first taste of the competition as Boro boss. Championship rivals Cardiff host Leeds, and Burnley go to Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham both face second-tier opposition on the road in the shape of Blackpool and Hull respectively.

Aston Villa welcome fourth-tier Stevenage, and Leicester face either fifth-tier Dagenham & Redbridge or League Two’s Gillingham.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

England’s Ben White exits World Cup for personal reasons

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England defender Ben White has returned home from the World Cup for personal reasons, the Football Association said Wednesday. The FA didn’t provide a reason for White’s departure. The Arsenal center back isn’t expected to join back up with England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar after leaving the team’s training base in Al Wakrah.
Brazil fans at World Cup show support for soccer great Pelé

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian fans showed their support for soccer great Pelé ahead of the national team’s match against Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday. The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed last year, was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication. Doctors said Friday he had a respiratory infection and would remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics, according to the Hospital Albert Einstein.
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Luis Suarez couldn’t watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears. The Uruguay captain sat in the dugout after being substituted as his team beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but was still eliminated from the tournament by a stoppage-time goal in another game. A late goal by Hwang Hee-chan secured South Korea a last-gasp 2-1 win over Portugal and a place in the last 16 from Group H at Uruguay’s expense because it scored more goals. After the most dramatic end to the group, Portugal advanced as group winner and South Korea clinched second. Ghana, which came into the last set of games in second place, was also eliminated.
