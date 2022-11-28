ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Thousands of red-and-white-clad South Korea fans had whipped out their phones, too. Some prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
The Associated Press

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
The Guardian

Didier Deschamps needs a better plan than just relying on Kylian Mbappé

At kick-off against Tunisia, France were a team of opposites. On the pitch, they had produced an authoritative 4-1 win over Australia in their opening game and then edged past a Denmark team that had reached the semi-finals of the Euros last summer. Away from those assured performances, however, confusion has reigned in the France camp for some time.
CNN

French baguette given UNESCO protection

French baguettes have been given UNESCO World Heritage status. The crusty bread was added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage list, joining other edible treasures like Neapolitan pizza, Korean kimchi and Belgian beer culture.
The Guardian

Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan

Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy