South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Thousands of red-and-white-clad South Korea fans had whipped out their phones, too. Some prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
Socceroos play waiting game on Ajdin Hrustic ahead of crucial Denmark clash
Graham Arnold has delayed naming his starting XI for the final Group D match to see how his players pull up after a physical encounter with Tunisia
Man runs onto field during Tunisia-France match at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A man ran onto the field with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag midway through the second half of the World Cup match between Tunisia and France on Wednesday. The man ran across the field at Education City. He did some acrobatic jumps...
Christian Pulisic is 'doing everything in my power' to play for U.S. vs. Netherlands
Two days after suffering a pelvic bruise, USMNT star Christian Pulisic isn't sure about his playing status Saturday against the Netherlands.
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Romelu Lukaku's nightmare game against Croatia sent Belgium out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup just had its first shocking exit in the group stage, and it came down to a match that will haunt Romelu Lukaku for a long time. Belgium — needing a win against Croatia to move on to the knockout round — saw its World Cup end on Thursday in a scoreless draw. But really, it should have been a match that Belgium won with no issue.
Didier Deschamps needs a better plan than just relying on Kylian Mbappé
At kick-off against Tunisia, France were a team of opposites. On the pitch, they had produced an authoritative 4-1 win over Australia in their opening game and then edged past a Denmark team that had reached the semi-finals of the Euros last summer. Away from those assured performances, however, confusion has reigned in the France camp for some time.
French baguette given UNESCO protection
French baguettes have been given UNESCO World Heritage status. The crusty bread was added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage list, joining other edible treasures like Neapolitan pizza, Korean kimchi and Belgian beer culture.
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
