Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., claimed that he cannot pay his bills and is facing home disclosure after Wendy stopped paying him alimony last year, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising development comes one day after it was revealed that Kevin, 50, filed a motion for his alimony payments to resume after Wendy, 58, was reportedly forced to cut him off in October 2021.According to the court document, Kevin depends on the court-ordered spousal payments from Wendy for homeowner association payments, car insurance, and to pay off his outstanding credit card bills."I have fallen behind on most of my bills,”...

1 DAY AGO