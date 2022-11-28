Read full article on original website
Bedford County Humane Society staying open, but needs more workers, volunteers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is staying open despite a rumor that the shelter is considering closing. But, like many other Bedford businesses, they’re short on staff. “We are looking for employees,” Board Member Joy Miller said. “We are no different than the hospitals and the restaurants in the area. […]
WGAL
'Parade of Lights' event held in Camp Hill, Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, Camp Hill Borough puts on a display of Christmas lights to ensure thousands of kids can have just that – a Merry Christmas. "People can come in and the admission to come to our event is a toy for toys for tots or a cash donation for the event and they can ride through our display and all the toys go to children in Pennsylvania," said Audrey Logar, Camp Hill Borough recreational director.
Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
Longtime central Pa. winemaker and industry ‘pioneer’ dies at 74
Ted Potter, who provided the backbone in the cellar for several decades as the head winemaker at Naylor Wine Cellars in southern York County, died Saturday at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was 74. Potter was the son-in-law of Dick and Audrey Naylor, who opened the winery in a...
local21news.com
Make-A-Wish Granted to a 7-Year-Old in Columbia County
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — One elementary student in Columbia County got the surprise of a lifetime today, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was in Bloomsburg to see her wish granted. Today, 7-year-old Harley Beagle of Danville, was surprised with a wish reveal. Harley’s parents...
abc27.com
‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
echo-pilot.com
Family entertainment center Cluggy's to close in 2023
After more than 30 years as Franklin County's one-stop shop for family fun, Cluggy's Family Amusement Center will close next year. The Chambersburg business announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night that it will close on Jan. 23 and the owners will retire. "We would like to thank with the...
theburgnews.com
“I Like Myself Now”: How Capital Blue Cross, UPMC in Central PA are helping make Harrisburg healthier
Monika Ross wasn’t too high on herself in early 2020. “I was 220 pounds,” Ross said. “I was hypertensive. I was pre-diabetic. My cholesterol was 265. So, I was looking for programs to help me manage that.”. What Ross found was Healthy Harrisburg, a UPMC in Central...
local21news.com
Residents upset as illegal dumping continues to plague the streets of Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The streets of Harrisburg are being plagued by illegal dumping. Residents say debris and random trash is being dumped on vacant lots as far as the eye can see. And they are calling on others in the community to do their part. “Whenever they...
abc27.com
New pediatric therapy facility coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Leg Up Farm is currently holding a campaign fundraiser, in hopes of raising $5.8 million to construct a new therapeutic facility in Fayetteville, Franklin County. Leg Up Farm is a pediatric therapy center that cares for approximately 500 patients every year – with their patients...
local21news.com
Addiction recovery homes cutting off services as state implements regulations
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Directors of recovery homes say recent regulations from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) are creating devastating impacts in the recovery community. In December of 2021, DDAP rolled out a licensing system for recovery houses. This is a step folks can take...
local21news.com
World AIDS Day: Testing in Central PA down since pandemic
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is World AIDS Day. Though HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence like it was decades ago, health experts say there’s still a stigma surrounding the virus. “While there is still stigma when we’re doing our outreach,” said Caring Together program manager Becky Wilson,...
NBC Philadelphia
Community Mourns Beloved Chester County Teacher After Sudden Death
A Chester County community is mourning after the sudden death of a beloved elementary school teacher and young mother. Jennifer Krasna died Monday just days after giving birth to her second child, according to a GoFundMe page started in her honor. She was 30 years old. Krasna was first grade...
local21news.com
PSP | Missing York man found, MEPA canceled
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police say John Meckley has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS | The Pennsylvania State Police say the West Manchester Township Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley and have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory. According to authorities, Meckley...
local21news.com
Wolf Admin. celebrates manufacturing investments and new York County facility
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Wolf Administration celebrated investments in manufacturing on Thursday, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobile Climate Control's new facility in York County. The Governor's Action Team highlighted the new HVAC manufacturer that is relocating its U.S. operations to Central Pennsylvania. "The collaboration from...
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
National Christmas Center brings its dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to Dauphin County
The National Christmas Center has opened in its new, temporary location for “the most wonderful time of the year” at 3950 E. Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township. The 18,000-square-foot exhibit brings a dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to kick off the month of December, with more than a million different Christmas artifacts collected over several decades.
iheart.com
Police Ask for Tips in 2014 Cold Case
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Harrisburg Police department is asking for people to come forward who might know anything about a murder from nearly ten years ago. Xavier Williams was 23 when he was killed in November of 2014. Police say they found him after he'd been robbed at the corner of Nectarine and Kittatinny Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died. Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit information on the CRIMEWATCH website.
local21news.com
New Lancaster County apartment complex will provide seniors with affordable housing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz is an affordable housing apartment complex and a place to call home for senior citizens with a maximum income of $43,320 for two people and $37,920 for one person. According to Lititz Borough Mayor Tim Snyder, the apartment complex...
WGAL
2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
