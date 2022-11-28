CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, Camp Hill Borough puts on a display of Christmas lights to ensure thousands of kids can have just that – a Merry Christmas. "People can come in and the admission to come to our event is a toy for toys for tots or a cash donation for the event and they can ride through our display and all the toys go to children in Pennsylvania," said Audrey Logar, Camp Hill Borough recreational director.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO