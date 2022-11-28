ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

'Parade of Lights' event held in Camp Hill, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, Camp Hill Borough puts on a display of Christmas lights to ensure thousands of kids can have just that – a Merry Christmas. "People can come in and the admission to come to our event is a toy for toys for tots or a cash donation for the event and they can ride through our display and all the toys go to children in Pennsylvania," said Audrey Logar, Camp Hill Borough recreational director.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Make-A-Wish Granted to a 7-Year-Old in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — One elementary student in Columbia County got the surprise of a lifetime today, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was in Bloomsburg to see her wish granted. Today, 7-year-old Harley Beagle of Danville, was surprised with a wish reveal. Harley’s parents...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Family entertainment center Cluggy's to close in 2023

After more than 30 years as Franklin County's one-stop shop for family fun, Cluggy's Family Amusement Center will close next year. The Chambersburg business announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night that it will close on Jan. 23 and the owners will retire. "We would like to thank with the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New pediatric therapy facility coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Leg Up Farm is currently holding a campaign fundraiser, in hopes of raising $5.8 million to construct a new therapeutic facility in Fayetteville, Franklin County. Leg Up Farm is a pediatric therapy center that cares for approximately 500 patients every year – with their patients...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

World AIDS Day: Testing in Central PA down since pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is World AIDS Day. Though HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence like it was decades ago, health experts say there’s still a stigma surrounding the virus. “While there is still stigma when we’re doing our outreach,” said Caring Together program manager Becky Wilson,...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

PSP | Missing York man found, MEPA canceled

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police say John Meckley has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS | The Pennsylvania State Police say the West Manchester Township Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley and have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory. According to authorities, Meckley...
local21news.com

Wolf Admin. celebrates manufacturing investments and new York County facility

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Wolf Administration celebrated investments in manufacturing on Thursday, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobile Climate Control's new facility in York County. The Governor's Action Team highlighted the new HVAC manufacturer that is relocating its U.S. operations to Central Pennsylvania. "The collaboration from...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
DOVER, PA
PennLive.com

National Christmas Center brings its dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to Dauphin County

The National Christmas Center has opened in its new, temporary location for “the most wonderful time of the year” at 3950 E. Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township. The 18,000-square-foot exhibit brings a dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to kick off the month of December, with more than a million different Christmas artifacts collected over several decades.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Ask for Tips in 2014 Cold Case

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Harrisburg Police department is asking for people to come forward who might know anything about a murder from nearly ten years ago. Xavier Williams was 23 when he was killed in November of 2014. Police say they found him after he'd been robbed at the corner of Nectarine and Kittatinny Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died. Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit information on the CRIMEWATCH website.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
COLUMBIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy