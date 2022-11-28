Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Lawmakers Ask AG O’Connor For Clarity On ‘Self-Administered’ Abortions
A group of Oklahoma lawmakers is making a request of Attorney General John O’Connor. They want clarity about whether self-administered abortions are a crime and if the pregnant person would face consequences. When Oklahoma’s trigger law, SB 918, went into effect, the law also repealed the law that made...
ND high court asked to lift injunction against abortion ban
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An attorney for North Dakota asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to strike down an injunction blocking the state’s abortion ban, saying a lower court judge was wrong to grant it. Matthew Sagsveen, an attorney for the state, told justices that Burleigh County...
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
Court resumes in lawsuit over Arkansas gender-affirming care, sociologist and plastic surgeon called to the stand
Court proceedings continued Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging the State’s recent decision to ban gender-affirming care for minors in Arkansas.
‘We need to defend this law’: Inside an anti-abortion meeting with Tennessee’s GOP lawmakers
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When state Sen. Richard Briggs voted “yes” on Tennessee’s total abortion ban, he never thought it would actually go into effect. It was 2019, and Roe v. Wade was the law of […] The post ‘We need to defend this law’: Inside an anti-abortion meeting with Tennessee’s GOP lawmakers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Abortion rights backers look to build on success at the ballot box in 2024
Washington — Buoyed by the outcome of ballot measures in six states that put the question of abortion access directly to voters this election cycle, reproductive rights advocates are laying the groundwork to pursue ballot initiatives that would enshrine abortion rights into more state constitutions in 2024.Proponents of abortion rights are eyeing 10 states where citizens can mount initiatives to amend their state constitutions and where abortion access is currently restricted as possible battlegrounds for ballot measures, though they acknowledge the conditions have to ripe for mounting what is often an expensive, lengthy campaign before voters weigh in at the...
AZ Abortion law debated in AZ Appeals Court
The battle over which abortion law should apply in Arizona played out in a state appeals court today.
