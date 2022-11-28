ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘We need to defend this law’: Inside an anti-abortion meeting with Tennessee’s GOP lawmakers

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When state Sen. Richard Briggs voted “yes” on Tennessee’s total abortion ban, he never thought it would actually go into effect. It was 2019, and Roe v. Wade was the law of […] The post ‘We need to defend this law’: Inside an anti-abortion meeting with Tennessee’s GOP lawmakers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
KSN News

Kansas Republicans vote against same-sex marriage bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Senate passed a landmark protection for same-sex marriage Tuesday. However, Kansas Republicans voted against the measure. Sen. Roger Marshall and Sen. Jerry Moran were two of the 36 Republican Senators who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. The proposal establishes protections for same-sex marriages that were initially handed […]
KANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Abortion rights backers look to build on success at the ballot box in 2024

Washington — Buoyed by the outcome of ballot measures in six states that put the question of abortion access directly to voters this election cycle, reproductive rights advocates are laying the groundwork to pursue ballot initiatives that would enshrine abortion rights into more state constitutions in 2024.Proponents of abortion rights are eyeing 10 states where citizens can mount initiatives to amend their state constitutions and where abortion access is currently restricted as possible battlegrounds for ballot measures, though they acknowledge the conditions have to ripe for mounting what is often an expensive, lengthy campaign before voters weigh in at the...
COLORADO STATE
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS

