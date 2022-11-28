ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nutcracker Is Inviting Laramie For A Playdate

The Sugar Plum Fairy wants you to join them for a magical morning this weekend!. The Abundance Creative Arts will explore a beloved classic, The Nutcracker through Music, Movement, Art and PLAY!. Like all of their playdates, they will have two classes scheduled. One for parents with kids ages 0-5...
‘Festival of Trees’ set to light up on Dec. 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Every year, the people of Wyoming construct some of the most unique Christmas trees the Cowboy state will ever see. This Friday, the public has a chance to take one home. The ‘Festival of Trees’ is an annual event hosted by Magic City Enterprises...
Suburban house to transform into Christmas wonderland

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Imagine being asked to donate your house for a few days and allow a group of people to transform it into a Christmas wonderland. That’s what’s about to happen this weekend. For the last 54 years, the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie

How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Laramie Doggos, Time To Show Off Your Sweaters This Weekend

It's that time of the year when you not only get to show off your doggies, but you can show them off wearing cute sweaters!. Bring your dog down to Alibi this weekend in their best or even worst sweater for a chance to win bragging rights... and an actual prize.
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carrisa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
A Holiday Parade Will Be Marching In Laramie This December

I not only love rootbeer floats, but I also really love parade floats, and luckily for us, Laramie will have a Holiday parade happening this December!. The theme for this year will be Holidays Around the World. Fingers crossed for snow for a more magical and winter wonderland-like experience. It...
Here’s What To Do In Laramie This Thanksgiving Weekend

After getting stuffed on Thanksgiving, you might want to do some fun things to "walk off" all of the Thanksgiving food. We've got you covered! Here are some fun things to do in Laramie this Thanksgiving weekend!. Thursday, Nov 24. Thanksgiving Brunch/Dinner - Cavalryman Steakhouse. Cavalryman Steakhouse is excited to...
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Dave Simpson: What’s The Name Of That Paper Again?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world is full of Tribunes, Posts and Gazettes. Even a Plain Dealer, and some Heralds. But, there’s only one Boomerang. Forty nine years ago this week I started my newspaper career in Laramie. And I’m proud of my Boomerang...
Cheyenne housing projects in the works

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Cheyenne to have snowy days followed by sun

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Snow is likely for residents today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 28, there is a 60% chance of snow before 5 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 41. There will be west-southwest winds at 15–25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. The evening has a 100% chance of snow, with 3–5 inches possible. There will be a low of 10 with windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will blow at 20–25 mph in the north.
