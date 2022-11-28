Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Bleacher Report
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Would Listen to Offers for Star CF
Bryan Reynolds' name continues to pop up in trade rumors, though it's not a given the Pittsburgh Pirates will trade the All-Star centerfielder. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pirates are willing to listen to offers for Reynolds, but it "remains unlikely" he will be moved this offseason.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Top Trade Rumors Ahead of 2022 Winter Meetings
Is Xander Bogaerts really done with the Boston Red Sox and ready to move on with another franchise?. It is a topic at the forefront of the latest trade and free-agency rumors, but it's hardly the only one. Which teams may have interest in acquiring the All-Star shortstop if he...
Bleacher Report
MLB Free-Agency Big Board: Ranking Top 25 Remaining Players Ahead of Winter Meetings
Before the 2022 MLB winter meetings begin Sunday in San Diego, it's time for an updated look at our free-agency big board. A few of the top free-agent dominoes have already fallen, with Edwin Díaz, José Abreu and Tyler Anderson each agreeing to multiyear contracts. Left-hander Martín Pérez and outfielder Joc Pederson are also no longer available after accepting qualifying offers to remain with their respective clubs, while Clayton Kershaw rejoined the Los Angeles Dodgers on another one-year deal.
Bleacher Report
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Atlanta's Dansby Swanson in MLB Free Agency
Last year's star-studded free-agent shortstop class is followed by another one, possibly even better than the previous. This one includes four of the top-10 players in fWAR among shortstops, including Dansby Swanson, who ranked second (6.4). Swanson is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game, ranking second in...
Bleacher Report
José Quintana Rumors: Cardinals Facing Competition to Sign Veteran Pitcher
Coming off a stellar 2022 season split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, José Quintana is attracting a lot of attention on the free-agent market. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cardinals "have competition" as they attempt to re-sign the 33-year-old left-hander. Teams that...
Bleacher Report
Gaylord Perry Dies at Age 84; MLB Hall of Famer Won 2 Cy Young Awards
Two-time Cy Young award winner Gaylord Perry died Thursday at the age of 84, according to the Associated Press. He died of natural causes. Perry went 314-265 with a 3.11 in his 22 MLB seasons, which was split across eight different teams. His longest spell came with the San Francisco Giants, where he spent his first 10 years in the majors.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Rays in Contact with Mets FA; 'Pessimistic' About Chances
The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly made contact with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom in free agency, but they aren't necessarily expecting to be able to sign him. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rays have reached out to deGrom, however, they are "pessimistic" about their chances of signing him since they figure to get priced out of the market.
Bleacher Report
Braves Rumors: Dansby Swanson Expected to Get at Least 6 Years in Free-Agent Contract
Coming off a career year in 2022, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to fetch a significant long-term deal this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is expected to receive a contract of at least six years in length. The free-agent market is flush with top-tier shortstops, including Swanson, Trea...
Bleacher Report
2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge & More
As the latest edition of MLB free agency approaches the three-week mark, we haven't seen a lot of activity involving the market's top free agents. Much of this may have to do with the free agency of New York Yankees star and reigning home-run king Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger is coveted by several teams and is expected to earn a hefty payday.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Former Phillies Pitcher Zach Eflin Agrees to 3-Year, $40M Rays Contract
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a three-year, $40 million deal, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Eflin had spent his entire seven-year career with the Phillies before signing with the Rays. Eflin declined the $15 million mutual...
