Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Would Listen to Offers for Star CF

Bryan Reynolds' name continues to pop up in trade rumors, though it's not a given the Pittsburgh Pirates will trade the All-Star centerfielder. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pirates are willing to listen to offers for Reynolds, but it "remains unlikely" he will be moved this offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Top Trade Rumors Ahead of 2022 Winter Meetings

Is Xander Bogaerts really done with the Boston Red Sox and ready to move on with another franchise?. It is a topic at the forefront of the latest trade and free-agency rumors, but it's hardly the only one. Which teams may have interest in acquiring the All-Star shortstop if he...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

MLB Free-Agency Big Board: Ranking Top 25 Remaining Players Ahead of Winter Meetings

Before the 2022 MLB winter meetings begin Sunday in San Diego, it's time for an updated look at our free-agency big board. A few of the top free-agent dominoes have already fallen, with Edwin Díaz, José Abreu and Tyler Anderson each agreeing to multiyear contracts. Left-hander Martín Pérez and outfielder Joc Pederson are also no longer available after accepting qualifying offers to remain with their respective clubs, while Clayton Kershaw rejoined the Los Angeles Dodgers on another one-year deal.
Bleacher Report

The Top 10 Landing Spots for Atlanta's Dansby Swanson in MLB Free Agency

Last year's star-studded free-agent shortstop class is followed by another one, possibly even better than the previous. This one includes four of the top-10 players in fWAR among shortstops, including Dansby Swanson, who ranked second (6.4). Swanson is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game, ranking second in...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Gaylord Perry Dies at Age 84; MLB Hall of Famer Won 2 Cy Young Awards

Two-time Cy Young award winner Gaylord Perry died Thursday at the age of 84, according to the Associated Press. He died of natural causes. Perry went 314-265 with a 3.11 in his 22 MLB seasons, which was split across eight different teams. His longest spell came with the San Francisco Giants, where he spent his first 10 years in the majors.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Jacob deGrom Rumors: Rays in Contact with Mets FA; 'Pessimistic' About Chances

The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly made contact with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom in free agency, but they aren't necessarily expecting to be able to sign him. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rays have reached out to deGrom, however, they are "pessimistic" about their chances of signing him since they figure to get priced out of the market.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bleacher Report

Braves Rumors: Dansby Swanson Expected to Get at Least 6 Years in Free-Agent Contract

Coming off a career year in 2022, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to fetch a significant long-term deal this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is expected to receive a contract of at least six years in length. The free-agent market is flush with top-tier shortstops, including Swanson, Trea...
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge & More

As the latest edition of MLB free agency approaches the three-week mark, we haven't seen a lot of activity involving the market's top free agents. Much of this may have to do with the free agency of New York Yankees star and reigning home-run king Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger is coveted by several teams and is expected to earn a hefty payday.

