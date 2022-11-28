Stanislaus County will promote a new public health officer as Vaishampayan retires

Stanislaus County leaders are expected to appoint a new public health officer Tuesday.

According to a staff report for Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors will promote assistant public health officer Dr. Thea Papasozomenos to succeed Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, who is retiring.

Vaishampayan has extended her retirement date to Jan. 1. The effective date for Papasozomenos’ promotion is Dec. 18, with her salary set at $265,000 a year.

Vaishampayan began serving as county public officer in May 2017 and oversaw the local public health response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In August, Vaishampayan announced she would retire , effective in early November, leading to a recruitment effort to find a new county health officer.

Candidates for the job were selected for interviews before an internal county panel and a group of “external leaders,” the staff report said. The county did not disclose the number of applicants before press time Monday.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve in this new capacity as public health officer for Stanislaus County,” Papasozomenos said in an email. “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of public health to protect and promote the health of our communities. I look forward to continuing the vital work of the Public Health Division and working together with our partners in healthcare, business, government and other community organizations.”

The new health officer said she will use evidence-based strategies for dealing with public health challenges, such as prevention and control of infectious diseases. She also plans to work with community groups on addressing health disparities, including the socioeconomic factors that impact the community’s health.

Hired by the county in January 2018, Papasozomenos has been medical director of the county’s Public Health Immunization Clinic and the California Children’s Services Program. She has served as controller of the Tuberculosis and Sexually Transmitted Disease program and technical adviser for the Stanislaus County Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition.

The new health officer holds a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, attended Johns Hopkins University and was a 2017 graduate from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine residency program in preventative medicine and public health.

Board Chairman Terry Withrow said supervisors were unanimously in favor of promoting Papasozomenos.

“We were impressed with her credentials and the job she has done so far,” Withrow said. “She appeared before the board various times during the pandemic and we got to see how she worked in front of the board. We are excited she will be taking over from Julie.”