ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus County will promote a new public health officer as Vaishampayan retires

By Ken Carlson
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pbkg_0jQFQCcD00

Stanislaus County leaders are expected to appoint a new public health officer Tuesday.

According to a staff report for Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors will promote assistant public health officer Dr. Thea Papasozomenos to succeed Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, who is retiring.

Vaishampayan has extended her retirement date to Jan. 1. The effective date for Papasozomenos’ promotion is Dec. 18, with her salary set at $265,000 a year.

Vaishampayan began serving as county public officer in May 2017 and oversaw the local public health response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In August, Vaishampayan announced she would retire , effective in early November, leading to a recruitment effort to find a new county health officer.

Candidates for the job were selected for interviews before an internal county panel and a group of “external leaders,” the staff report said. The county did not disclose the number of applicants before press time Monday.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve in this new capacity as public health officer for Stanislaus County,” Papasozomenos said in an email. “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of public health to protect and promote the health of our communities. I look forward to continuing the vital work of the Public Health Division and working together with our partners in healthcare, business, government and other community organizations.”

The new health officer said she will use evidence-based strategies for dealing with public health challenges, such as prevention and control of infectious diseases. She also plans to work with community groups on addressing health disparities, including the socioeconomic factors that impact the community’s health.

Hired by the county in January 2018, Papasozomenos has been medical director of the county’s Public Health Immunization Clinic and the California Children’s Services Program. She has served as controller of the Tuberculosis and Sexually Transmitted Disease program and technical adviser for the Stanislaus County Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition.

The new health officer holds a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, attended Johns Hopkins University and was a 2017 graduate from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine residency program in preventative medicine and public health.

Board Chairman Terry Withrow said supervisors were unanimously in favor of promoting Papasozomenos.

“We were impressed with her credentials and the job she has done so far,” Withrow said. “She appeared before the board various times during the pandemic and we got to see how she worked in front of the board. We are excited she will be taking over from Julie.”

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Stockton leaders to vote on ending COVID emergency, continuing Flavor Fest | City Council preview

STOCKTON, Calif. — City councilmembers in Stockton will vote Tuesday on 13 different items during the city's second to last scheduled city council meeting of the year. After more than two and a half years, councilmembers may vote to end the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The declaration, which suspended the monetary limit on the City Manager's contracting authority, was first approved on March 12, 2020.
STOCKTON, CA
sjvsun.com

Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update

Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton

The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Judge says decision to give Scott Peterson new trial will not require hearing

The judge who will decide whether convicted Modesto murderer Scott Peterson will get a new trial will no longer hold a hearing to announce the decision. The hearing was originally scheduled for Friday, December 2, but now the judge says she will issue a written decision by December 16.Peterson was convicted of killing his wife Laci and their unborn son, back in 2004. The case went back to court in 2020 after claims of juror misconduct.In October, Peterson was moved off death row. That came more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence. He was moved from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police to conduct DUI patrols throughout December

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department will be conducting patrols on select days throughout the first two weeks of December to look for drivers who appear under the influence of alcohol or drugs. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers will be doing the DUI patrols on Dec. 1, 3, 5, 10, and […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage On Tuolumne/Mariposa County Lines

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The lights are back on for 660 PG&E customers along the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines that lost power this morning. The power outage area was between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure, stretching along Highway 132 and Merced Falls Road. The company did not provide a cause for the outage that began around 11:40 a.m.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
boatingindustry.com

Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine

Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

8K+
Followers
137
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy