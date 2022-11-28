Read full article on original website
New video shows suspect vehicle sought in fatal shooting on 215 Beltway
Detectives released new video Thursday of a vehicle sought in connection with a fatal suspected road-rage shooting on the 215 Beltway.
Man dead, woman injured after apartment shooting near UNLV, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting near UNLV that left a man dead and a woman injured. Metro police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Thursday at 7:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street at an apartment complex (near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive). An 8 News […]
One dead and another critically injured after shooting on Royal Crest Street
Las Vegas police say two victims with gunshot wounds were found after receiving multiple reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Las Vegas Strip suspect drives on sidewalk, arrested after 'barricade situation,' police say
A suspect who drove on the sidewalk and refused to stop for authorities was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, police said.
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Police: Help locate driver who hit 96-year-old woman in crosswalk, fled scene
Las Vegas police are searching for the driver of a primer gray or black 1996 Ford Crown Victoria. They say the driver hit a 96-year-old woman in a marked crosswalk on Nov. 17, then fled the scene.
Discovery of human remains in barrel leads to man's arrest for murder
A 43-year-old man is under arrest for murder after the discovery of human remains in a barrel in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and another person injured in North Las Vegas.
Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. Earlier Wednesday, officers closed Oakridge Avenue in Pahrump believing the suspect might be […]
Vehicle chase, crash in North Las Vegas causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence at a North Las Vegas intersection causing all lanes to be blocked, according to RTC.
‘I’m already dead,’ Las Vegas man allegedly shot, killed victim in retaliation for friend’s death on same street
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing another man in the north valley told police he did it because the victim had killed his friend on the same street a day before, according to an arrest report. Jason Spellman, 38, faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, […]
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
Deputies search desert for wanted Pahrump man
Authorities are searching a desert area on the outskirts of Pahrump with the goal of arresting a wanted fugitive on Tuesday.
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Las Vegas police investigate 'murder-suicide' near downtown
Las Vegas police said they are investigating a "murder-suicide" that occurred near downtown and east Las Vegas area.
Las Vegas woman accused of DUI drove onto wrong side of road before deadly 3-car Thanksgiving crash: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of DUI and driving with a suspended license and registration crossed onto the wrong side of the road before causing a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman, according to an arrest report. Tierra Richardson, 23, is facing several DUI and reckless driving charges for the Nov. […]
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
