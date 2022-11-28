ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. Earlier Wednesday, officers closed Oakridge Avenue in Pahrump believing the suspect might be […]
NYE COUNTY, NV
actionnews5.com

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy