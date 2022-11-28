Read full article on original website
Related
wisfarmer.com
Manure spill snarls downtown traffic in Kiel
The owner of a trucking company responsible for a manure spill in downtown Kiel is making amends by offering to help clean vehicles or property impacted by the spill. Motorists and property owners along Fremont Street received a noxious surprise Tuesday morning after a manure tanker traveling through the city accidentally leaked its load on the downtown byway and other rural roads.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Washington County agenda to discuss “renovation, demolition, closure” of Samaritan Home
Washington Co., WI – The November 29, 2022 agenda posted by Washington County for its meeting of the Samaritan Home Ad Hoc Committee will include discussion on renovation /replacement of the Samaritan Home followed by discussion on demolition and closing the building. Washington County Insider on YouTube. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17
Family Dollar Store in Little Chute, Wisconsin closes unexpectedly because of lease issues. Store Manager Donny Anderson says that the last day of operations for the store will be Saturday, December 17.
whbl.com
Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event Set to Ring in the Holiday Season in Sheboygan
The City of Sheboygan is gearing up for its second annual Jingle & Mingle at City Green on Saturday December 3rd. This family-friendly event will include entertainment, a marketplace, a brat fry, trolley rides, and Santa!. Santa and his elves will be available from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-4:00...
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
wpr.org
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy
A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
wxerfm.com
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
discoverhometown.com
Nino’s Italian Bakery family to return as vendor at Falls Christkindl Market
The Nino’s Italian Bakery Family will be a featured vendor at the upcoming Christkindl Market on Dec. 10th in Menomonee Falls Downtown. Their booth will be located at Centennial Plaza (the corner of Main and Appleton). While Nino’s bakery closed in January 2022 after over 50 years in business,...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/30/22 Early Morning Fire in the Town of Empire
Windy conditions contributed to a fire at an outdoor pigpen in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Empire early this morning. A passerby called in the fire shortly after 2:30 at W3216 Highway 23. Flames were spreading to nearby trees. Sheriff’s deputies were able to keep the fire from spreading to a recreational vehicle parked on the property by using the fire extinguishers in their patrol cars. The Mount Calvary Fire Department arrived on the scene, and extinguished the blaze. The homeowner was using a heater outside for livestock in the pig pen which was surrounded by bales of hay. Windy conditions caused the heater to fall over starting the hay on fire. One pig died in the fire, and several bales of hay caught on fire. No other animals were injured. The blaze also caused minor property damage to the adjacent fence and trees. The fire isn’t considered suspicious.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather
December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
wisfarmer.com
Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site
ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
milwaukeeindependent.com
WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
Special moments to look for during this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade
The parade's sponsor hopes you give extra recognition to this year's grand marshal: First responders
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Fond du Lac
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Comments / 0