Sheboygan County, WI

wisfarmer.com

Manure spill snarls downtown traffic in Kiel

The owner of a trucking company responsible for a manure spill in downtown Kiel is making amends by offering to help clean vehicles or property impacted by the spill. Motorists and property owners along Fremont Street received a noxious surprise Tuesday morning after a manure tanker traveling through the city accidentally leaked its load on the downtown byway and other rural roads.
KIEL, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Washington County agenda to discuss “renovation, demolition, closure” of Samaritan Home

Washington Co., WI – The November 29, 2022 agenda posted by Washington County for its meeting of the Samaritan Home Ad Hoc Committee will include discussion on renovation /replacement of the Samaritan Home followed by discussion on demolition and closing the building. Washington County Insider on YouTube. According to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wpr.org

New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy

A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/30/22 Early Morning Fire in the Town of Empire

Windy conditions contributed to a fire at an outdoor pigpen in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Empire early this morning. A passerby called in the fire shortly after 2:30 at W3216 Highway 23. Flames were spreading to nearby trees. Sheriff’s deputies were able to keep the fire from spreading to a recreational vehicle parked on the property by using the fire extinguishers in their patrol cars. The Mount Calvary Fire Department arrived on the scene, and extinguished the blaze. The homeowner was using a heater outside for livestock in the pig pen which was surrounded by bales of hay. Windy conditions caused the heater to fall over starting the hay on fire. One pig died in the fire, and several bales of hay caught on fire. No other animals were injured. The blaze also caused minor property damage to the adjacent fence and trees. The fire isn’t considered suspicious.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
wisfarmer.com

Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site

ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
ALGOMA, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix

Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Fond du Lac

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOND DU LAC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI

