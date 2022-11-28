Windy conditions contributed to a fire at an outdoor pigpen in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Empire early this morning. A passerby called in the fire shortly after 2:30 at W3216 Highway 23. Flames were spreading to nearby trees. Sheriff’s deputies were able to keep the fire from spreading to a recreational vehicle parked on the property by using the fire extinguishers in their patrol cars. The Mount Calvary Fire Department arrived on the scene, and extinguished the blaze. The homeowner was using a heater outside for livestock in the pig pen which was surrounded by bales of hay. Windy conditions caused the heater to fall over starting the hay on fire. One pig died in the fire, and several bales of hay caught on fire. No other animals were injured. The blaze also caused minor property damage to the adjacent fence and trees. The fire isn’t considered suspicious.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO