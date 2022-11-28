A 50-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed Wednesday night in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said. Her vehicle was believed to be traveling at a fast rate of speed eastbound on Foresthill Road approaching Owl Hill Court when it went off the roadway and struck a curb and pole, CHP said. That led to the car going airborne then hitting a tree.

