Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
Related
WIBW
Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is expected to close roads in the Capital City as crews work on transmission lines and light pole replacements in early December. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Dec. 2, Evergy will close the right westbound lane of SW 10th St. from SW Washburn to SW Garfield St.
KDOT announces bid approval for local highway projects
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced that bids were recently approved for local state highway construction projects.
WIBW
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
WIBW
Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire. The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner. The first floor appeared to have sustained...
WIBW
Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.
WIBW
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Topeka, KS
The capital city of Kansas, Topeka served as a gateway west for pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail in the 1800s. It is perhaps most famous for being home to the US Supreme Court’s pivotal decision to abolish racial segregation in schools. Today, Topeka is a city teeming full of history, as well as an array of diverse attractions, museums, and unbeatable natural beauty.
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
WIBW
North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said. Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Authorities said that...
KMBC.com
Several people were hurt after a police pursuit ends in a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa
LENEXA, Kan. — A police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash near 87th Street and Lackman Road in Lenexa, Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon. Lenexa police said they were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Olathe and had been pursued by other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said...
WIBW
Man issued citation after causing collision that flipped his van, trapped him inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was given a citation after he caused a collision that flipped the van he was driving and trapped him inside for a short time. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Boxcar burns on Road B
A fire in rural Lyon County threatened a building Thursday afternoon, but crews were able to contain the damage. A statement released Friday by the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to the area of Road B and Road 190 shortly after 3 p.m. After some confusion, authorities determined...
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
Pedestrian dies in fatal collision with cement truck on I-435 at Bannister Road
A pedestrian has died after being struck by cement truck at Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
Nearly $15M to be spent on updates to the Shawnee County Courthouse
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse will undergo a makeover to the tune of almost $15 million. The renovations will be funded by $14,483,333 through the American Rescue Plan Act. Kenny Hart with Senne Company says the project will start next week and will take about two years to complete. Visitors and staff at […]
WIBW
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
Comments / 0