The capital city of Kansas, Topeka served as a gateway west for pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail in the 1800s. It is perhaps most famous for being home to the US Supreme Court’s pivotal decision to abolish racial segregation in schools. Today, Topeka is a city teeming full of history, as well as an array of diverse attractions, museums, and unbeatable natural beauty.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO