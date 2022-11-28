Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
City Council evaluates recycling program
The Lampasas City Council has authorized staff to investigate more options for city recycling services. In a workshop prior to the regular session this week, city staff told council members Lampasas is running a slight deficit in its recycling program. City Secretary Becky Sims said the city spends $1,700 per month on recycling. “And that’s just the haul,” she added. That doesn’t include the…
Putting a harness on hope
On a sunny morning in mid-October at a ranch in eastern Lampasas County, a single rider trots a gelding around a small arena. She is observed by a collection of onlookers, both men and women, some in work wear suited to a Texas ranch, and others dressed as if they have simply stepped out to do their weekly grocery shopping. For those gathered around the arena, the air was thick with the smell of…
New clothing boutique opens in Lampasas
Elisa Grace Boutique at 303 S. Key Ave. is among the newest business ventures in Lampasas. Owner Elisa Miller is shown holding the scissors, with family, friends and chamber of commerce staff joining her for the ribbon-cutting event.
Holiday Homes Tour features stops at four area residences
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is the theme for the Lampasas County Museum’s 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The annual event is Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the museum Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on the day of the tour. The museum is at 303 S. Western St. in Lampasas. Information on the featured homes appears below. The houses on the tour…
BRIEFLY
OUTDOOR BURNING ALLOWED County Judge Randy Hoyer on Monday signed an order to lift temporarily the restrictions on outdoor burning in Lampasas County. The burn ban now is scheduled to go back into effect at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Questions about outdoor burning may be directed to the county judge’s office at 512-5568271. PIERIAN CHRISTMAS CONCERT The 35th annual Pierian Christmas Concert will take…
Lampasas girls take care of business against Copperas Cove
The Lady Badgers outscored Copperas Cove 30-14 in the second half of Tuesday night’s contest, and that ultimately was the difference in a 48-36 win for Lampasas. Brooke White continued to be one of the Lady Badgers’ leading scorers. She finished with 14 points in this contest, followed closely by Payton Tatum with 13. Abigail Williams scored 10 points, Addison Borchardt scored five points, and…
Ms. McBride
Jo Lea McBride, 66, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at her home in Round Rock. Services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., with a visitation an hour prior. Jo Lea was born on July 22, 1956 in Lampasas to Dale and...
Pope family speaks out after fatal collision
The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…
Several Lampasas players receive all-district football honors
The Badgers garnered 19 different all-district football honors for District 13-4A Division I in 2022. Seven were first-team designations, and 11 were second-team recognitions. On top of that, Raider Morua was named the district’s Newcomer of the year. The first-team awardees were Aden Rascoe at running back, Ethan Moreno at receiver, Landon Stegal at defensive line, Reed Jerome for inside…
